Episode 37 | Endurance Training for Backpackers

In this episode, Ryan chats with Dirk Friel, co-founder of TrainingPeaks, about endurance training for backpackers and how to get the most out of limited training time. Also in this episode: hiking in a post-Covid world, wilderness permits, bear-canister compatible packs, synthetic insulation, and more.

Catching Up

Gear and New Favorite Things

Dirk Friel Interview

  • TrainingPeaks is a subscription-based software that helps you analyze your fitness data and plan your training
  • Why should backpackers care about endurance training?
  • Altitude and how to train for it
  • Performance output metrics
  • The three endurance training metrics
  • Which fuels your body burns at what point in your effort
  • What happens when your heart rate and pace decouple
  • High-intensity interval training and how it impacts endurance
  • Training for a New Alpinism: A Manual for the Climber as Athlete
  • Training for the Uphill Athlete
  • Dirk’s recommendations for targeted training
  • Progression and modulation
  • Heat training and adaptation and its effects on endurance
  • Strategic macro-nutrient intake
  • Examining different endurance scenarios: periodic week-long efforts, thru-hiking, FKT attempts
  • A-efforts vs. B-efforts vs. C-efforts
  • TrainingPeaks and how it can help
  • The power of data collection
  • CORE Body Temperature Monitoring
  • Dirk’s thoughts on WHOOP
  • The advantages of getting expert level instruction
  • What’s new for TrainingPeaks

Interview Follow-up Conversation

  • Training the gut
  • Listening to your body
  • a body-scan meditation practice can help you get in tune with your body
  • hot weather adaptation

What’s New at BPL?

  • Website update!

In the Forums

