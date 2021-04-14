Episode 37 | Endurance Training for Backpackers

Video

In this episode, Ryan chats with Dirk Friel, co-founder of TrainingPeaks, about endurance training for backpackers and how to get the most out of limited training time. Also in this episode: hiking in a post-Covid world, wilderness permits, bear-canister compatible packs, synthetic insulation, and more.

Outline

Catching Up

Ryan is thinking about what backpacking in a post-Covid-19 world will look like.

Interesting data from AllTrails and the American Hiking Society

Permitting in Great Smoky Mountains National Park vs. Mount Rainier National Park

Geotagging vs. sharing beta

Gear organization and leaving on quick trips

Gear and New Favorite Things

Ryan’s been testing the Enlightened Equipment Torrid Pullover

Check out our podcast on synthetic insulation.

Andrew has his eyes on the Nunatak Bears Ears 50

Ryan’s been comparing compressibility of synthetic, down, and fleece garments

Dirk Friel Interview

TrainingPeaks is a subscription-based software that helps you analyze your fitness data and plan your training

Why should backpackers care about endurance training?

Altitude and how to train for it

Performance output metrics

The three endurance training metrics

Which fuels your body burns at what point in your effort

What happens when your heart rate and pace decouple

High-intensity interval training and how it impacts endurance

Training for a New Alpinism: A Manual for the Climber as Athlete

Training for the Uphill Athlete

Dirk’s recommendations for targeted training

Progression and modulation

Heat training and adaptation and its effects on endurance

Strategic macro-nutrient intake

Examining different endurance scenarios: periodic week-long efforts, thru-hiking, FKT attempts

A-efforts vs. B-efforts vs. C-efforts

TrainingPeaks and how it can help

The power of data collection

CORE Body Temperature Monitoring

Dirk’s thoughts on WHOOP

The advantages of getting expert level instruction

What’s new for TrainingPeaks

Interview Follow-up Conversation

Training the gut

Listening to your body

a body-scan meditation practice can help you get in tune with your body

hot weather adaptation

What’s New at BPL?

Website update!

In the Forums

The conversation around Rex Sanders’ piece “You Know You’ve Been Backpacking a Long Time When…“

