Episode 37 | Endurance Training for Backpackers

In this episode, Ryan chats with Dirk Friel, co-founder of TrainingPeaks, about endurance training for backpackers and how to get the most out of limited training time. Also in this episode: hiking in a post-Covid world, wilderness permits, bear-canister compatible packs, synthetic insulation, and more.
Outline
Catching Up
- Ryan is thinking about what backpacking in a post-Covid-19 world will look like.
- Interesting data from AllTrails and the American Hiking Society
- Permitting in Great Smoky Mountains National Park vs. Mount Rainier National Park
- Geotagging vs. sharing beta
- Gear organization and leaving on quick trips
Gear and New Favorite Things
- Ryan’s been testing the Enlightened Equipment Torrid Pullover
- Check out our podcast on synthetic insulation.
- Andrew has his eyes on the Nunatak Bears Ears 50
- Ryan’s been comparing compressibility of synthetic, down, and fleece garments
Dirk Friel Interview
- TrainingPeaks is a subscription-based software that helps you analyze your fitness data and plan your training
- Why should backpackers care about endurance training?
- Altitude and how to train for it
- Performance output metrics
- The three endurance training metrics
- Which fuels your body burns at what point in your effort
- What happens when your heart rate and pace decouple
- High-intensity interval training and how it impacts endurance
- Training for a New Alpinism: A Manual for the Climber as Athlete
- Training for the Uphill Athlete
- Dirk’s recommendations for targeted training
- Progression and modulation
- Heat training and adaptation and its effects on endurance
- Strategic macro-nutrient intake
- Examining different endurance scenarios: periodic week-long efforts, thru-hiking, FKT attempts
- A-efforts vs. B-efforts vs. C-efforts
- TrainingPeaks and how it can help
- The power of data collection
- CORE Body Temperature Monitoring
- Dirk’s thoughts on WHOOP
- The advantages of getting expert level instruction
- What’s new for TrainingPeaks
Interview Follow-up Conversation
- Training the gut
- Listening to your body
- a body-scan meditation practice can help you get in tune with your body
- hot weather adaptation
What’s New at BPL?
- Website update!
In the Forums
- The conversation around Rex Sanders’ piece “You Know You’ve Been Backpacking a Long Time When…“
