Podcast Episode June 2, 2025

Episode 126 | Field Notes – Ultralight Chairs: Performance or Luxury?

In this Field Notes (shorts) episode, host Ryan Jordan challenges a widely held ultralight backpacking belief: that camp chairs are a luxury. Drawing on personal experience, recovery science, and biomechanical insights, Ryan explores how sitting well in the backcountry isn’t just about comfort - it’s about physiological and cognitive recovery. You’ll learn why your posture at rest impacts your blood flow, muscle recovery, decision-making, and nervous system tone - and how a simple camp chair might be one of the most overlooked performance tools in your pack. We’ll also unpack the baggage around the word luxury, and reframe gear decisions through the lens of function, not dogma. If you’ve ever questioned whether a chair belongs in your kit, or if you’re curious how small decisions impact long-term performance in the backcountry, this episode offers a fresh, data-informed perspective. Takeaway: Recovery isn’t passive. It’s a skill - and how you sit at camp might matter more than you think.

together with Vaer

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Vaer Watches, home to beautifully designed, extremely durable, expedition-worthy wristwatches masterfully crafted in the USA.

Chairs: Luxury or Performance

How do chairs affect our recovery and performance when participating in backcountry activities, and does the answer to this question indicate we should re-evaluate our traditional categorization of it as a “luxury item”? (Hint: The answer is yes).

Home Forums Episode 126 | Field Notes – Ultralight Chairs: Performance or Luxury?

  • Jun 2, 2025 at 2:45 am #3836011
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 126 | Field Notes – Ultralight Chairs: Performance or Luxury?

    Recovery isn’t passive. It’s a skill – and how you sit at camp might matter more than you think.

    Jun 2, 2025 at 12:24 pm #3836022
    jscott
    BPL Member

    @book

    Locale: Northern California

    Wow, yet another highly informative and insightful episode,  Ryan. Thank you. I’ve been in the “chair is a luxury” camp forever, but also recognize myself in your descriptions of how hard it is to find a ‘natural’ chair that’s comfortable enough to allow me to truly relax. My solution has been to lie down in tent in the afternoon and read for a while, and that’s helpful. But I want to be out of my tent and taking in the views and wildlife and sounds. Impossible to relax when I have to stand up and walk around every two minutes because the rock or log I’m sitting on doesn’t allow my body to relax–just the opposite, as you say. Your mentioning the necessity of the mind/emotions/body to find itself in a safe, comfortable and non-demanding environment is truly insightful. In a way, this last is the main reason we do all the hard work ‘getting there’, although of course we enjoy the journey as well. Looking back, I realize that I found myself most at home in difficult to reach places that involved some hazards reaching, often alone, contemplating the next days journey into still more snowy and remote places–all without a care in the world. Getting there requires more attention and skill to avoid a dozen different bad outcomes, from blisters to slipping on ice to river crossings to how to respond to that bear wandering by. Etc. I always feel centered in these circumstances, but you’re right, they’re all really demanding, whether I realize it at the time or not. Just climbing down a steep rocky trail with a 20 pound pack on requires a lot of vigilance, so yes, you’ve convinced me about the necessity of a GOOD chair after hours.

    Apologies for my long windedness.

    Jun 2, 2025 at 1:58 pm #3836028
    JCH
    BPL Member

    @pastyj-2-2

    With much effort I got my base weight below 10 lbs years ago (I realize many won’t consider this particularly light) only to discover that I had gained comfort on my back at the expense of comfort/convenience/safety in camp, and as a result was less happy with my travels.

    I now regularly pack a 2 lb Nemo Moonlight precisely because, for me, it is so comfortable and relaxing after a long day. For really high mileage days I pack a Chammock hammock chair, equally comfortable and relaxing but only 10 oz.

    For all the reasons Ryan lists, and more, I consider a comfortable “chair” an absolute necessity.

     

