Podcast Episode June 2, 2025

Episode 126 | Field Notes – Ultralight Chairs: Performance or Luxury?

Episode Summary

In this Field Notes (shorts) episode, host Ryan Jordan challenges a widely held ultralight backpacking belief: that camp chairs are a luxury. Drawing on personal experience, recovery science, and biomechanical insights, Ryan explores how sitting well in the backcountry isn’t just about comfort - it’s about physiological and cognitive recovery. You’ll learn why your posture at rest impacts your blood flow, muscle recovery, decision-making, and nervous system tone - and how a simple camp chair might be one of the most overlooked performance tools in your pack. We’ll also unpack the baggage around the word luxury, and reframe gear decisions through the lens of function, not dogma. If you’ve ever questioned whether a chair belongs in your kit, or if you’re curious how small decisions impact long-term performance in the backcountry, this episode offers a fresh, data-informed perspective. Takeaway: Recovery isn’t passive. It’s a skill - and how you sit at camp might matter more than you think.

Show Notes:

Chairs: Luxury or Performance

How do chairs affect our recovery and performance when participating in backcountry activities, and does the answer to this question indicate we should re-evaluate our traditional categorization of it as a “luxury item”? (Hint: The answer is yes).

