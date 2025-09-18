This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

You have been hiking for hours, working hard, and sweating a lot. You arrive at camp, sit in your camp chair, and look forward to enjoying the reward for your efforts while waiting for your sodden base layer to dry using your body heat. You wonder, can I produce enough body heat to dry my sweaty shirt?

In this article, we will explore two things. 1) How much of your body’s energy does it take to dry your wet base layer, and 2) Do fabric choices make a meaningful difference in the energy required to dry your wet base layer?

Here is a quick example:

Suppose your shirt is 250 grams per square meter (GSM) Smartwool. When tested in my lab, that shirt, when saturated, would hold 630 grams of water, and drying that water would require 637 watts of heat. 637 watts is a lot of heat! It is equivalent to the heat produced by a 100-watt light bulb operating for 6.37 hours! I think you would be hard-pressed to dry this fabric with body heat without risk of hypothermia.

Why Another Drying Article?

I undertook this article because I wanted to investigate the drying penalty imposed by hygroscopic fibers, such as Merino wool or cotton, on base layers. As I discussed in my previous article, water molecules bond to the surfaces and interiors of hygroscopic fibers, providing water with a place to cling that is not found in hydrophobic synthetic fibers, such as polypropylene and untreated polyester. I reasoned that hygroscopic base layers should require more energy to dry. The results were not what I expected, but other key findings emerged.

Key Findings

The primary driver of the energy required to dry a fabric is the quantity of water it contains. Variation from other factors is minor. In this study, variation from other factors, such as fiber type or fabric construction, was less than 10%.

I could not find a hygroscopic drying penalty that warranted concern. Therefore, I must conclude that the fiber type had no significant effect on drying behavior. In fact, the second-best performer, by a small margin, was a hygroscopic fabric.

At saturation, the primary determinant of how much water is trapped in a fabric is fabric thickness, accounting for nearly 90% of the variation in drying energy.

Small variations in drying energy come from changes in fabric structure and fabric type. At this point, I would say that fabric porosity, the number of voids in the fabric, is likely the most significant secondary influence on drying performance.

To reduce drying energy for your base layer, choose a thin fabric. It will hold less moisture and dry with the least energy. It will also saturate quickly, so your sweat will just drip down your soaked shirt and be wasted as you try to stay cool. Tradeoffs!

Test Setup and Methodology

When we hike, we don’t care about how fast a fabric dries. Instead, we care about how much of our body’s energy is required for drying. That is one of the key metrics I aim to measure in this study. Likewise, to assess the hygroscopic drying penalty, I need to determine the energy required to dry each fabric, enabling a comparison of energy needs between hygroscopic and non-hygroscopic fabrics.

These realizations led me toward a new approach to drying, which I accomplished using my guarded hot plate, a device I had built several years ago to measure the thermal resistance of insulation. This instrument measures the energy required to dry a sample in watts/hours.

A guarded hot plate is closer to the drying process for a base layer worn by a hiker than the air drying process I used in the last two drying articles.

During air drying, air flows over both sides of the test fabric, enabling moisture to evaporate from each side. There is no actual heat source.

Fabric dried on a guarded hot plate comes into contact with the heat source, much like when a base layer is worn over warm skin. With the guarded hot plate, all moisture in the fabric must evaporate and escape through one side into the surrounding air.

As part of the process, the guarded hot plate directly measures the amount of energy required to dry water trapped in a base layer.

How is a Guarded Hot Plate Constructed and Controlled?

A hot plate’s primary component is a metal plate where the wet fabric sample is placed. An electric heating wire is tightly wound in a serpentine pattern on the bottom of the plate. One or more thermocouples are used to measure the temperature of the hot plate’s surface. Additional heat plates, called guard plates, are positioned around and beneath the hot plate. The guard plates ensure that all heat produced by the hot plate is transferred into the test sample.



