Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Skills & Techniques / Make Your Own Gear (MYOG) / DIY Ultralight Remote Inverted-Canister Winter Stove – Version 4, Part 2

DIY Ultralight Remote Inverted-Canister Winter Stove – Version 4, Part 2

by on Make Your Own Gear (MYOG), New Features

Enjoy this free preview of Members-only content.
Login or Subscribe to see it all.

Introduction

This article describes the design detail and performance of v4 of my DIY remote inverted-canister stove. Review Part 1 for background information about how this design evolved.

the final v4 stove

Member's Only Content

Login as a Premium or Unlimited Member to read the rest of this article:

  • Pot Supports & Legs
  • The New Burner Head
  • Explorations
  • Other Stoves
  • Inner Jet
  • Top Cap and Base Board
  • The V4 Stove: Usage

Member's only version is 3,700 words and includes 18 photographs and/or illustrations.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About