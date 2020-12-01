By the Numbers: Patagonia Worn Wear Micro Puff vs. New Micro Puff

By the Numbers is a new Backpacking Light column from Stephen Seeber. In this space, Stephen turns a critical eye towards fabrics and materials by testing for claims, degradation, and more.

Introduction

I am using a smaller pack now for day hikes. I decided I needed to replace the fleece midlayer that I carry with something warmer, lighter, and more compact. From one of my prior studies, I learned that Patagonia PlumaFill had the best warmth-to-weight ratios of the synthetic insulations that I tested. I felt a Patagonia Micro Puff might be the replacement garment that met my needs. I decided that I would prefer to purchase a Worn Wear jacket to save money. Patagonia Worn Wear sells used and reconditioned Patagonia garments at a substantially lower price than the new products. I had not purchased a Worn Wear garment before, so I thought I would order a reconditioned Patagonia Micro Puff and then see how it compared with a new Micro Puff in laboratory conditions.