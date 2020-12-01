Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Column / By the Numbers: Patagonia Worn Wear Micro Puff vs. New Micro Puff

By the Numbers: Patagonia Worn Wear Micro Puff vs. New Micro Puff

by on Column, New Features

Enjoy this free preview of Members-only content.
Login or Subscribe to see it all.

By the Numbers is a new Backpacking Light column from Stephen Seeber. In this space, Stephen turns a critical eye towards fabrics and materials by testing for claims, degradation, and more.

Introduction

I am using a smaller pack now for day hikes. I decided I needed to replace the fleece midlayer that I carry with something warmer, lighter, and more compact. From one of my prior studies, I learned that Patagonia PlumaFill had the best warmth-to-weight ratios of the synthetic insulations that I tested. I felt a Patagonia Micro Puff might be the replacement garment that met my needs. I decided that I would prefer to purchase a Worn Wear jacket to save money. Patagonia Worn Wear sells used and reconditioned Patagonia garments at a substantially lower price than the new products. I had not purchased a Worn Wear garment before, so I thought I would order a reconditioned Patagonia Micro Puff and then see how it compared with a new Micro Puff in laboratory conditions.

Member's Only Content

Login as a Premium or Unlimited Member to read the rest of this article

  • Introduction
  • Fleece Evaluation
  • Patagonia Micro Puff Insulation Evaluation
  • Test Results
  • Where to Buy
  • Related Content

Member's only version is 700 words and includes three photographs and/or illustrations.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About