Learn how to choose a backpacking backpack for specific types of trips based on design, materials, and use cases.

Large outdoor retailers typically offer more than 100 models of backpacks for backpacking from several dozen brands. Add to this: an additional 200 models from more than 50 smaller brands that distribute online in the US market alone.

Sorting out all of these choices is an exercise in frustration due to inconsistent specs and lack of understanding of the broader market by those who are trying to sell you packs.

In Backpacks for Backpacking: Design, Materials, and Use Cases, we focus on the salient design features and materials of interest to ultralight backpackers.

In addition, we identify categories of backpacks by specific use cases, including ultralight backpacking, thru-hiking, long-distance hiking, fastpacking, packrafting, mountain and desert scrambling, and load-hauling.

Overview of the US backpack market

Ultralight vs. conventional backpacks

Backpack design considerations – suspension & harness, closures, organization & pocket configurations

Materials & hardware

Use cases – ultralight backpacking, thru-hiking, long-distance hiking, fastpacking, packrafting, mountain and desert scrambling, load-hauling

