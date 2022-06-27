This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

When GPS and smartphone navigation fails or is otherwise impractical, map and compass use can save the day. Add this critical skill to your outdoor toolkit.

Mastery of map & compass navigation can reduce your reliance on smartphone and GPS use. This saves batteries, makes you safer, helps you understand the fundamentals of navigation, and in many cases, is faster.

Keynote: An Introduction to Map & Compass Use (~40 minutes)

Reading maps and terrain

Using a map to identify lines of position without a compass

Compass types, features, and benefits

Using a compass to identify lines of position

Fixing your location on a map

Q&A (~ 20 minutes)

TBA

About the Event & Access Info

To access the live version of this event, a printable slide deck for note-taking, and the related resources/downloads, you must be logged in with an active Basic, Premium or Unlimited Membership. Become a Member Today to Access this Event

Live Event Info:

Event Description: An Introduction to Map & Compass Use

An Introduction to Map & Compass Use Livestream Date and Time: July 2, 2022 9 AM US Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

Backpacking Light Member Q&A Sessions are Hour-Long Members-Only Live Events – they are recorded, and the recorded session will be made available below after the live event has ended.

Members-Only: Watch the Recorded Video & Access Additional Resources

Download the Slide Deck (to be made available shortly before the event)

--- End of free preview ---