When GPS and smartphone navigation fails or is otherwise impractical, map and compass use can save the day. Add this critical skill to your outdoor toolkit.
Mastery of map & compass navigation can reduce your reliance on smartphone and GPS use. This saves batteries, makes you safer, helps you understand the fundamentals of navigation, and in many cases, is faster.
Keynote: An Introduction to Map & Compass Use (~40 minutes)
- Reading maps and terrain
- Using a map to identify lines of position without a compass
- Compass types, features, and benefits
- Using a compass to identify lines of position
- Fixing your location on a map
Q&A (~ 20 minutes)
- TBA
About the Event & Access Info
To access the live version of this event, a printable slide deck for note-taking, and the related resources/downloads, you must be logged in with an active Basic, Premium or Unlimited Membership.
Live Event Info:
- Event Description: An Introduction to Map & Compass Use
- Livestream Date and Time: July 2, 2022 9 AM US Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)
Backpacking Light Member Q&A Sessions are Hour-Long Members-Only Live Events – they are recorded, and the recorded session will be made available below after the live event has ended.
Members-Only: Watch the Recorded Video & Access Additional Resources
- Download the Slide Deck (to be made available shortly before the event)
Member Exclusive
A Premium or Unlimited Membership* is required to view the rest of this article.
* A Basic Membership is required to view Member Q&A events
Home › Forums › An Introduction to Map & Compass Use