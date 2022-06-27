This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

When GPS and smartphone navigation fails or is otherwise impractical, map and compass navigation can save the day. Add this critical skill to your outdoor toolkit.

Mastery of map and compass navigation can reduce your reliance on smartphone and GPS use. This saves batteries, makes you safer, helps you understand the fundamentals of navigation, and in many cases, is faster.

Keynote: An Introduction to Map & Compass Use (~40 minutes)

Terrain association

Fixing your position on a map without a compass using Lines of Position (LOPs)

The compass

Magnetic declination

Orienting a map

Using a compass to identify lines of position

Fixing your location on a map

Q&A (~ 20 minutes)

How to wander off-trail with and without a map and compass?

Best way to find your current map location on a trail while hiking?

How to account for constant changes in magnetic declination?

Differences between backcountry wilderness navigation for backpacking vs. competitive orienteering?

Resources for learning and practicing map and compass skills?

Best practices for learning map and compass skills near home?

