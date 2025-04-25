This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

Wind Shirts describe the product category of wind shirts and jackets (referred to as wind shirts for brevity) – non-waterproof, breathable garments worn as outer shell layers for storm protection in mild to moderately inclement weather (wind, rain, and cold). This is the most comprehensive treatise about wind shirts we’ve ever published (about 7,000 words), building on several years of research, testing, and product reviews in this category. Herein, you’ll learn about wind shirt fabric technologies, garment design and features, breathability (MVTR / moisture vapor transmission rate and APR / air permeability rate) data, and reviews of individual wind shirts.

Test Methodology We collected consistent material performance data: We sent the jackets to the same lab to collect consistent and comparable MVTR and APR data.

We sent the jackets to the same lab to collect consistent and comparable MVTR and APR data. We tested the jackets’ mobility, ease of use, and durability: Day hiking, backpacking, trail running, bikepacking, cycling, mountaineering, bushwhacking, and rock scrambling.

Day hiking, backpacking, trail running, bikepacking, cycling, mountaineering, bushwhacking, and rock scrambling. We tested the jackets to their limits of comfort: All types of environmental conditions, including cold and warm temperatures, high winds, rain and snow, and high levels of exertion.

Publisher’s Note Wind shirt weather, Fremont Peak summit (13,751 ft / 4,191 m), Wind River Range, Wyoming (2015). In the 1990s, my first ultralight wind shirts included a calendered 30 denier (30d) Pertex shell made by Montane (the original Featherlite), a silicone-impregnated 20d polyester (Epic fabric) jacket made by Feathered Friends, and the GoLite Bark (made with uncoated 40d polyester). Since then, I’ve worn wind shirts for day hiking, backpacking, cycling, bikepacking, alpine climbing, and trail running. I have accumulated tens of thousands of use hours in wind shirts over the past three decades across a wide range of conditions with at least 50 different products. Even though wind shirt water resistance has decreased, air permeability has increased (making them less wind-resistant) and rain jacket breathability has increased (making them more comfortable to wear when it’s not raining), I still find a wind shirt to be one of the most versatile pieces of clothing available. One of my favorite layering combinations for cold conditions (especially in winter) is an ultralight high-MVTR wind shirt or a more weather-resistant high-APR windshirt worn over one or two high-APR base layers – a polypropylene fishnet sleeveless t-shirt and an ultralight lofted mesh-grid fleece. – Ryan Jordan

Marketing Claims & Market Context

Watch the video below for an introduction to wind shirt marketing claims in the context of the broader wind shirt market.

Table of Contents

