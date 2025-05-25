“Walking is good for your emotional and mental health.” – says everyone now.

Psychologists, wellness writers, and public health pundits agree: walking is good for your mental health.

Sure, walking helps. But the reasons most people give for why it helps often miss the mark.

The prevailing narrative is shallow. Walking is framed as a kind of aerobic panacea – mild cardio with mental health side benefits. It’s accessible, it’s low-cost, and it’s non-threatening. But this simplification turns walking into a catch-all intervention with mediocre results when compared to conventional (and more intentional) therapies.

I hypothesize that how and where you walk may matter more than whether you walk at all.

Here’s the truth many are afraid to admit, but anyone who faces mental or emotional disruption knows all too well:

Sometimes therapy doesn’t work. Sometimes meds don’t work. Sometimes prayer doesn’t work. Sometimes journaling doesn’t work. And yes, sometimes walking doesn’t work.

Sometimes you walk and come back just as anxious, stuck, or emotionally flat as before. It’s not your fault. The intervention failed – not because walking isn’t powerful, but because it might have been misapplied.

The Problem With Generic Prescriptions

“Go for a walk” is advice that lacks therapeutic specificity.

It doesn’t account for terrain.

It doesn’t account for nervous system state.

It doesn’t account for the sensory and attentional demands of the environment.

And it doesn’t account for what kind of emotional processing the body is physiologically capable of at that moment.

That’s where what I like to call topographic intervention begins. It’s a framework that treats walking not as generic movement, but as targeted therapeutic engagement with the land (and as the name implies, its topography). It draws on research in environmental psychology, embodied cognition, stress neurobiology, and trauma-informed somatic therapy.

Here’s how I use topographic intervention as a tool to manage my own anxiety, grief, indecision, and burnout.

Anxiety needs elevation and effort – why uphill terrain works.

Anxiety floods the system with sympathetic arousal – heart rate rises, breath shortens, the mind spins. But when you direct that activation into purposeful, rhythmic uphill effort, it creates a metabolically driven discharge.

Climbing increases ventilatory demand, enhancing CO₂ clearance and resetting the breath rate (in contrast to constrictive respiration that comes with anxiety). Uphill terrain also recruits large muscle groups, which accelerates cortisol metabolism and reduces hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis loading.

At the same time, sustained effort engages motor-planning areas in the prefrontal cortex, competing for cognitive bandwidth with intrusive, ruminative thought patterns.

For those of you who are entrepreneurs, anxiety can feel like the devil on your shoulder, reminding you of your inadequacy and fear. Take that devil for a walk to a higher elevation. I hear he’s not a fan of alpine cold.

Grief needs shelter and sensory softness – why forest terrain works.

Grief isn’t high-arousal – it’s heavy. A grieving human doesn’t need stimulation or motivation. They need containment.

Forested environments with dense canopy, diffuse light, and sound-dampening undergrowth reduce sensory load, which supports emotional co-regulation. Research on shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) shows that wooded terrain reduces cortisol, activates parasympathetic tone, and increases heart rate variability (HRV) – a key biomarker of emotional resilience. And emotional resilience is what allows you to be adaptive (instead of stagnant) when it comes to moving through grief.

Forests also lower prefrontal cortex activation, creating a quieter internal landscape where emotion can emerge without overwhelm.

More than 20 years ago, when we lost our daughter, I mistakenly thought that an alpine climb would be good for me. I returned from that trip worse for wear, exhausted and spent from having diverted my energy away from grieving and toward the high-intensity decision-making of climbing. I came back where I left off, facing the grief again, but with fewer reserves available to process it.

Indecision needs complexity and ambiguity – why loop trails, rock gardens, and forked paths work.

Decision paralysis often coexists with a narrowed attentional field and low behavioral activation. Nonlinear terrain – paths with choices, loops, or route uncertainty – creates a safe, embodied space to practice micro-decisions without high-stakes consequences.

This taps into findings from embodied cognition, which show that movement through space enhances mental flexibility and abstract reasoning.

In addition, encountering unexpected forks or obstacles recruits the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex – a region responsible for planning and behavioral inhibition – thereby activating (and training) the very function that indecision tends to impair.

When I’m faced with an overwhelmingly complex decision that requires too much data to process, or simply just facing writer’s block, I like a deep forest bushwhack. It requires me to use my map and compass, and gaze ahead to pick the best route to avoid thrashing. Lots of little decisions in the backcountry help me reset so I can focus on the most important information when I get back home.

Burnout needs rhythm and return – why water trails and predictable paths work.

Burnout is the end state of prolonged sympathetic activation without recovery, characterized by mental fatigue, emotional numbness, and disengagement.

Water-adjacent terrain offers rhythmic sound, cooler microclimates, and predictable visual motion (e.g., ripples, current, flow). These features promote alpha wave activity and neural entrainment, which is linked to improved mood and lower cognitive fatigue.

Walking along familiar, looped, or return-path terrain adds cognitive relief: no route-planning, no uncertainty. This reduces mental load and allows for emotional re-entry.

This is the most common type of walk I take. Running a business is chaotic, and it’s overstimulating on so many levels. Sometimes, you just need to shut everything down and move – listen to the water, the birds, the wind, and the familiar patter of your footsteps. Over and over and over again.

So go ahead, walk, but walk with more intention – don’t disconnect the act of walking from the body’s needs and the land’s potential.

Topographic intervention reframes walking as a therapeutic system of terrain-emotion matching, guided by physiology, psychology, and ecology. It treats the land as a tool, not a backdrop. And it reminds us that healing doesn’t always begin in the head.

It often begins underfoot.

So go ahead and walk, but walk a more intentional path that better integrates your body, brain, and the land, for better returns on investment for your mental and emotional health.