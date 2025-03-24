This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

Down jackets are a useful insulating layer. They pack light, can provide a lot of warmth and last for many trail days with some care. The Timmermade SUL 1.5 Down Sweater is capable of keeping you warm when layered accordingly down to at least 15 F (-9.5 C) while weighing 6.4 oz (181 g) and costing $280.

Specifications & Features

weight (size M): 6.4 oz / 181 g without a hood

fill weight (size M): 3.8 oz / 108 g without a hood

fill type: 900 fill Hyperdry goose down, RDS certified

shell material: Argon 67 (10d)

cinch cord at the waist and neck.

elasticized wrists

option to customize fit for no additional cost.

price: $280 for the no hood version;.extra $30 with a hood

The two main features that separate the Timmermade SUL 1.5 Down Sweater from the competition are its streamlined construction and its baffle design.



