The Overlook: Understanding Livestock Grazing in Wilderness Areas

The Overlook is Backpacking Light’s new monthly column where hiker, writer, and thinker Ben Kilbourne will explore backpacking from many different vantages. He will try to climb up to a high place with a view, an overlook, where the myriad issues intertwined with backpacking can be seen. This column will challenge the reader to embrace complexity and engage in thoughtful dialogue with other readers. Join us at The Overlook!

On a Saturday afternoon, we hit the smoky road with the sun setting red outside of Evanston, Wyoming. We passed windmills beside I-80 in the twilight and let the GPS guide us to the China Meadows trailhead on the Northern Slope of the Uintas. The next day, we would be heading into the Red Castle area of the High Uintas Wilderness.

We camped in the pines while the yellow moon rose out of them and crossed the sky while we slept. Cows grunted, mooed, and bawled in the dark just before dawn. After crawling sleepily out of the back of the truck, we made tea and grits, packed our packs, and then rolled slowly down the road to find the China Meadows parking lot completely filled. Without exaggeration, there were probably about 60 cars, indicating that well over 100 people would be on the trail we were about to walk.

Grazed through wilderness

Hallie and Easy walking through Wilderness rangeland in the Uintas.

Our first encounter on the trail, however, was not human but bovine. We had been hearing them all morning, hoping they’d be out in a meadow somewhere, trampling delicate riparian vegetation, rather than on the trail where we’d have to deal with them. They turned out to be in both places. Within a half-mile (800 m), we saw the first giant black cow standing like a disgruntled and erratic bus. The mechanisms and the pilot behind those giant white eyes were unpredictable, and the tension between that unpredictability and the very certain weight of the thing was terrifying. The leashed dog was asked to heel and did so promptly, and then we stood there watching the beast.

“How much do you think they weigh?” Hallie asked.

“I don’t know. A thousand pounds?” I guessed.

“Holy crap.”

We stood and waited and watched the enormous cow watch us. Her also enormous baby ambled out of the aspens, ducked his head under her side, and found breakfast. Since they appeared uninterested in letting us pass, we decided to walk around — way around. We tromped into a soggy meadow through waist-high grasses and between bunches of willows. Thankfully, the cow seemed disinterested, and we were able to pass easily.

A spring surrounded by cow pies

Cowpies and a spring in the Uintas.

But for the next mile (1.6 km), we dodged giant, black cows. Some stood in the trail; others peered at us through the lodgepole from every direction. We nervously and quickly moved through, hanging tightly onto the dog’s leash. When the trail led to a gate, we opened it, stepped through, and closed it from the other side.

“I wonder if this means no more cows,” I inquired.

“I hope so,” said Hallie.

The cows we encountered were in designated Wilderness, which felt strange considering the use of words like “untrammeled” in the Wilderness Act. But it was never going to get passed without a livestock provision. Wayne Aspinall, a Democrat from Colorado, stalled the vote from 1960 to 1963, refusing to vote until a livestock provision was added. Today, there is livestock in about 330 designated wildernesses throughout the lower 48, encompassing a total area of about 10 million acres. The Wilderness Act of 1964 stipulates that any permits active before the Act are allowed to continue almost indefinitely. Due to this livestock inclusion, exceptions are often made for ORVs, fences, the poisoning of prairie dogs — things otherwise not allowed in Wilderness.

Livestock in Wilderness areas and public lands in the west is a complex and divisive issue. As a hiker, my first reaction to encountering them on the trail always has to do with personal safety — I don’t want to be trampled. Then I see the damage they’re doing — cowpies in springs and wet meadows, riparian vegetation devastated. I start to ask, “what are they doing here?” Then I think about the people who own the cows — whose cultural identities are inextricably tied to them. It feels uncomfortable to be frustrated with someone’s means of making a living. Does a backpacker have the right to tell them their cows are destructive?

The majority of public lands grazing in the 11 western states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming takes place on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and United States Forest Service (USFS) land. Because these lands are not irrigated, they are referred to as rangelands — in contrast with pasturelands, which are irrigated. There are about 21,000 livestock operators on BLM and USFS lands in the west. Compared to the 800,000 operators in the U.S., these only make up 2.7% of all livestock operators in the country.

Cows in the desert

Cows grazing in the San Rafael Desert in Southern Utah.

And there’s a reason there are so few livestock operators on these western rangelands despite the sheer abundance of acreage — the forage is generally poor. It’s so poor, in fact, that western livestock operators can’t make a living without government subsidies. Fees for livestock operators on public rangelands in the west are kept artificially low. If they had to pay market value for their product, there would instantly be no livestock industry at all on these rangelands!

According to a report by the Center for Biological Diversity, “the federal lands grazing program generated $125 million less than what the federal government spent on the program in 2014.”

Part of this figure includes nearly $24,000 that taxpayers dole out to each one of these operators every year. While I don’t see any problem helping out those who are struggling, I do feel some hesitancy about helping out a struggling industry that is so ecologically destructive. In addition to direct costs, there are millions of dollars in indirect costs associated with remediating damage caused by livestock and the removal of predators.

I thought of this as we stepped over puddles filled with cowpies. The ecological costs — predator extermination, vegetation removal, and trampled riparian areas — didn’t seem worth the minimal contributions made to the GDPs of these 11 western states. Shouldn’t we just have cows in landscapes less harsh, where they can graze happily?

Cowpies under a tree

Cows must huddle in the shade of this tree throughout the summer.

After a couple of beautiful days exploring lakes and waterfalls and watching unreal rainbows materialize across the red quartz-sandstone of Red Castle, the trip concluded with an exit through the same cow-choked stretch of trail. But this time, it was even worse. The first mama we encountered turned and faced us and started towards us. Chaotically, we scurried backward a good thirty feet (9 m) and reevaluated. She stood staring at us. “She looks pissed,” one of us said. When she finally went back to grazing, we detoured around her only to find ourselves face to face with another protective mother, this time a 1,500-pound (750 kg) beast.

“What do hikers do about cows?” Hallie asked. “We can’t just be expected to walk past these clearly upset and protective mothers. Can we?”

I suddenly realized I had no concrete answer to this question.

“As soon as we’re back in service, I’m going to look up how many people are killed by cows each year,” she continued.

Agreeing to play it safe, we began bushwhacking through young aspens, common juniper, and willow to get as far away as possible from those wary mothers.

When we hit I-80, Hallie Googled, “How many people are killed by cows in the U.S. each year?” The answer was somewhat surprising to me — about twenty, mostly killed by kicking and trampling, and most by protective mothers. This figure was much higher than the threats we think about more often, like bears and mountain lions. I suddenly felt like we’d been careless and vowed then and there to be more vigilant when in livestock situations.

Of course, the physical danger posed to backpackers like myself is just a tiny side effect of a much larger issue. And I recognize that my viewpoint is only one of many vantages from which to look at it. Again, I thought of the 21,000 livestock operators whose identities are linked to this way of life. That’s 21,000 people who I’m asking to change in order to maintain ecological intactness on public lands in the west. It’s a big ask, no doubt. I can hear their response, too — “What do you want me to do instead?” Undeniably, no one deserves to have the rug ripped out from under them like that. But the government subsidies are already so huge that it makes a lot of sense to just use that same money for establishing new ways of life for these people.

This will help them get on their feet and establish occupations they can be proud of. Maybe this is easier said than done, but I can see this way forward and feel hopeful while still wondering if backpackers, conservationists, politicians, and western livestock operators are capable of having this conversation together right now. Hopefully, we will be able to have it soon.

Further Reading

Western Watersheds Project “The Real Price and Consequences of Livestock Grazing on America’s Public Lands”

Center For Biological Diversity “Costs and Consequences”

The Wildlife News “Wilderness and Cows”

DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)

  Some (but not all) of the links on this page may be "affiliate" links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission.

Comments

  • Dec 15, 2020 at 8:42 am #3689118
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    BPL columnist Ben Kilbourne uses a close encounter to examine the practice of livestock grazing on public land.

    We understand this issue might be contentious. The point of The Overlook is to foster conversation, but we ask you to remember this from BPL’s forum guidelines:

    “GUIDELINES FOR DISCUSSION OF POLITICS, RELIGION, AND OTHER IDENTITY-BASED SUBJECTS

    Focus on issues – policies and positions – not on people, personalities, or identity groups.
    Be specific; steer clear of generalizations and stereotyping.”

    Thanks!

    -BPL

    Dec 15, 2020 at 10:27 am #3689149
    Bruce Tolley
    BPL Member

    @btolley

    Locale: San Francisco Bay Area

    BLM is part of the Department of the Interior.  USFS is part of the Department of Agriculture. The different but often overlapping missions of the two agencies dates back their origins and (not to mention political competition as agencies) during the great Western expansion of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

    I am not sure what the problem statement in this essay is.  Is it the adverse impact of cattle grazing on land protected by the Wilderness Act?  Or is a more broad claim about the adverse impact of cattle on range lands leased from BLM or USFS or all of the above.

    Some of what you are seeing might well be the impact of the hollowing out of  the local presence of US Govt, the push from Washington not to enforce procedural rules and regulations on the books,  not to mention the roll back of landmark environmental protections including those passed under Republican adminsitrations such as the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. Many US government agencies that deliver basic services and protect and serve (US Weather Service and CDC just to name two) over the last four years have been diminished and decimated (see Michael Lewis, The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy).

     

    Dec 15, 2020 at 11:19 am #3689160
    Ben C
    BPL Member

    @alexdrewreed

    Locale: Kentucky

    I grew up working cattle regularly. I think the fear is probably a little overdrawn. I suspect almost all of the deaths are caused on farms instead of on trails. While they merit respect, a little common sense will keep us out of most possible harm. I don’t love them on recreational land, as they tear up the land wherever they go – worse than humans almost.

    Dec 15, 2020 at 11:55 am #3689171
    owareusa.com
    BPL Member

    @bivysack-com-2-2

    Locale: East Washington

    “Within a half-mile (800 m), we saw the first giant black cow standing like a disgruntled and erratic bus. The mechanisms and the pilot behind those giant white eyes were unpredictable, and the tension between that unpredictability and the very certain weight of the thing was terrifying. “

    Now that’s some hyperbole.

    “Due to this livestock inclusion, exceptions are often made for ORVs, fences, the poisoning of prairie dogs “

    Link to that? I haven’t seen a wilderness yet that allowed ORV’s, certainly not “often”. More hyperbole.

    “Then I see the damage they’re doing — cowpies in springs and wet meadows, riparian vegetation devastated. I start to ask, “what are they doing here?”

    That is the biggest problem in my mind with grazing is poorly managed grazing, Keep them below tree line, out of water sources, moved frequently to prevent over grazing etc.

    “If they had to pay market value for their product, there would instantly be no livestock industry at all on these rangelands!”

    Market value for poor grazing is tiny. Market value isn’t the term to use here. They are paying market value. Subsidies is a better word.

    I like to eat local free range beef, I like to support the local rancher who is one of the only people in the rural county that pays property taxes on his lands that his cattle graze the rest of the year.

    No property taxes come in from the huge amounts of Federal land to support schools, hospitals, county roads etc.

    And for those that say, let em learn to code, they could use some broadband first.

     

    Dec 15, 2020 at 12:25 pm #3689181
    Paul Wagner
    BPL Member

    @balzaccom

    Locale: Wine Country

    Most of these contracts for range cattle in wilderness areas have been grandfathered in.  The contracts are not open to open bidding.  In fact, if a group of hikers came together to crowd-fund one of them, they would not be allowed to bid, because they do not already have a history of running cattle on these lands.

    And there is a reason for the subsidies–running cattle on these lands is a money-losing proposition.  The cattle ranchers don’t do it because it is cost effective, they do it because if they stopped doing it, they would lost their opportunity to bid on future contracts.  So they continue to run cattle, lose money, and get subsidized as a way of maintaining something they have done for generations–even though it costs them money.

    Expensive habit, in many ways.

    Dec 15, 2020 at 12:46 pm #3689185
    Dondo .
    BPL Member

    @dondo

    Locale: Colorado Rockies

    Ben, as always, I enjoyed your article and your perspectives on the issues.   I wrote about a similar trip here.

    As far as the issue of grazing on public lands, well, I’m just not going to step into that cow pie.

    Dec 15, 2020 at 2:06 pm #3689197
    Dan
    BPL Member

    @dan-s

    Locale: Colorado

    The stories are getting more and more farfetched. First there’s a crazy guy yelling at you for wearing a mask, now the vicious cows are driving you off the trail. C’mon man, they’re cows. The main danger I face from livestock on public lands involves the semi-feral Great Pyrenees dogs intermingled with the sheep. We’ve had some close calls with them.

    But seriously, I don’t enjoy having the livestock in wilderness areas, they are super messy and cause a lot of damage. So I generally try to avoid areas where they are grazing. Not always 100% possible, but I have a pretty good sense of where to find them at this point.

    Other than that, try writing your senators and congresspeople.

    Dec 15, 2020 at 3:14 pm #3689206
    Dan Y
    BPL Member

    @zelph2

    Again, I thought of the 21,000 livestock operators whose identities are linked to this way of life. That’s 21,000 people who I’m asking to change in order to maintain ecological intactness on public lands in the west. It’s a big ask, no doubt. I can hear their response, too — “What do you want me to do instead?” Undeniably, no one deserves to have the rug ripped out from under them like that. But the government subsidies are already so huge that it makes a lot of sense to just use that same money for establishing new ways of life for these people.

    Yes, then we can import our beef from Australia.

    Dec 15, 2020 at 3:38 pm #3689210
    MojoRisen
    BPL Member

    @mojorisen

    Locale: I’m a pilot. Almost anywhere!

    ”western livestock operators can’t make a living without government subsidies”

    That right there sums it up. An example are the Ruby’s of NV. They are completely surrounded by private ranching with most of the decent trailheads not assessable. Unless you know who to get in touch with for gate codes through their land. Most of them don’t even live there, ranches are tax right offs. But, as I have hiked some of these trails that are hard to get to, cows are up in the high wilderness areas. Many of the stream banks are broken down due to cows, as well as the vegetation. I have come across a few forest service on horseback that questioned me about cows and their locations, very eager to move them. But this is in areas that they themself have trailhead access. Not to many government employees welcomed through private land for some reason.

    I agree with the article that the few places left are becoming fewer. This year had to be the toughest for getting private moments in the farthest reaches in the mountains. Cows, COVID and to many people posting YouTube locations of places better left in our memories.

    Great article!

    Dec 15, 2020 at 3:43 pm #3689213
    MojoRisen
    BPL Member

    @mojorisen

    Locale: I’m a pilot. Almost anywhere!

    Just as we imported cows to America. A little less beef can maybe  change the dynamics. I for one have changed my consumption. Just doing my part to leave no trace.

    Dec 15, 2020 at 4:22 pm #3689220
    Kenneth Knight
    BPL Member

    @kenknight

    Locale: SE Michigan

    There was an interesting podcast recently that dives into this general area of land use and management. It’s complicated, multi-faceted, and steeped in history all of which making decisions challenging. The podcast is called Grouse

