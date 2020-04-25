Backpacking Light

Pack less. Be more.

You are here: Home / Gear Reviews / Gear Review (Limited) / Tarptent Double Rainbow Li Tent Review

Tarptent Double Rainbow Li Tent Review

by on Gear Review (Limited), New Features

by Andrew Marshall and Ryan Jordan

Introduction

The Tarptent Double Rainbow Li is a 2-person, side-entry, 2-door (and 2-vestibule) hybrid single/double-wall tent made with Dyneema Composite Fabrics that weighs 27 oz (765 g).

Tarptent announced the Double Rainbow Li on April 23 and will make it available for sale beginning April 27. The Double Rainbow is Tarptent’s best-selling shelter, and the new DCF version will be one-third lighter.

We’ve had a few days to look over Tarptent’s specs for this product, and took it out for a spin this week to form some first impressions.

Watch the review video:

This article is sort of a hybrid First Look/Limited Review – it represents an initial performance analysis of a new product based on limited use in one type of climate and geographical environment. Herein, we make no claims regarding its long-term durability or performance in other environments. Learn more about the types of product reviews we publish.

Highlights

  • Weight: 27 oz (765 g)
  • Floor Dimensions: 50 in wide x 88 in long (127 cm x 224 cm)
  • Bathtub floor height: 5 in (13 cm)
  • Vestibule depth: 26 in (66 cm)
  • Trekking poles can be used to set up the shelter in freestanding mode or to create a “porch.”

Overview

  • What is new about this version of the Double Rainbow?
    • DCF construction
      • bonded seams – no sealing required
      • one-third lighter than silnylon version
    • carbon-fiber pole-set:
      • Easton 3.9 carbon series (7.5 mm dia)
      • main arch pole: 4.44 oz (126 g)
      • cross strut: 0.88 oz (25 g)
      • total carbon-fiber pole-set offers ~4 oz (113 g) weight savings over the aluminum pole-set used in the Double Rainbow
      • Quote from Henry Shires: “We have been offering and shipping the Easton 3.9 carbon pole for awhile on the Rainbow and Bowfin 1S and so far reports of breaks have been nothing statistically greater than for the aluminum. I still wouldn’t trust the carbon pole to handle more extreme stresses — carbon snaps rather than bends — but for most use we think it will be fine.
    • partial solid interior wall (10d uncoated nylon)
    • improved trekking pole attachment points for freestanding mode
  • What has carried over from the previous version of the Double Rainbow?
    • hybrid wall design (lots of living space – a two-person shelter for people who want to save weight but don’t want to spoon overnight
    • versatile – can set up in freestanding mode using trekking poles if desired
    • large, spacious vestibules
    • “Porch mode”
drli freestanding

Photo: Tarptent

 

drli interior

Photo: Tarptent

drli opendoor

Photo: Tarptent

Field Test

Ryan had the chance to spend a few days with the Tartpent Double Rainbow Li, including one overnight backpacking trip during a winter storm in SE Wyoming.

His first impressions are outlined in this review video, now online at YouTube:

Photos below from Ryan:

DSC04408IMG 6136DSC04409IMG 6148DSC04415DSC04412IMG 6156IMG 6114IMG 6112IMG 6165DSC04420IMG 6167DSC04410DSC04419DSC04417IMG 6175IMG 6174IMG 6180IMG 6183IMG 6182IMG 6190IMG 6188IMG 6194IMG 6197

More Info

  • Tarptent will begin taking orders the week of April 27th. You can read more about the shelter here.
  • Questions? Hit us up in the forum below and we’ll do our best to answer them based on our brief experience with the shelter.

Comments

Home Forums New Review: Tarptent Double Rainbow Li

Viewing 10 posts - 1 through 10 (of 10 total)
Forums are supported by our merchant partners (disclosure)
Login to post (Basic Membership required)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Apr 24, 2020 at 9:39 pm #3643028
    Backpacking Light
    Member

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Here’s our first looks/limited review of the new Tarptent Double Rainbow Li (Lithium) model made with Dyneema Composite Fabrics:

    Apr 24, 2020 at 11:16 pm #3643037
    Benjamin B
    Member

    @blackmagic

    Did you get a chance to try out the freestanding pitch option?

    • This reply was modified 10 hours, 30 minutes ago by Benjamin B.
    Apr 24, 2020 at 11:51 pm #3643040
    Dena Kelley
    Member

    @eagleriverdee

    Locale: Eagle River, Alaska

    I, too, am curious about the free standing pitch option.

    And to me, the obvious question is how does it compare to other similar tents in terms of livability? Ease of pitch? Weather worthiness? I’m curious how this stacks up against a ZPacks Duplex, particularly.

    Apr 25, 2020 at 7:04 am #3643056
    Duane Hall
    Member

    @pkh

    Locale: Nova Scotia

    A most informative and tantalizing review.  There is nothing in this shelter that I don’t like, and I can see a major outflow of cash in the near to middle future.

    I note with amusement that without saying a damned word, you made the perfect argument for a light camp chair.

    I have a question unrelated to the shelter: What is that little cooking table and where could I get one? It looks to be a useful piece of kit.

     

    Cheers

    Apr 25, 2020 at 7:26 am #3643059
    Hanz B
    Member

    @tundra-thrasher-ouch-man-2

    Hmm this seems like a stellar option at that weight …. and yes,  the free pitch option seems like a crazy good comparison to the duplex free standing, and I’d love to see some comparison videos in wind on the same trip!

    I personally think the duplex free standing when staked down is is crazy good in wind for 34 total oz, so it this is better in the same weight class kudos. But I haven’t had the duplex in wind and snow. The duplex free standing also has a “loose” hub at the top which now I know why that’s so helpful. I think the vestibule canopy attack ent could have been made to extend the whole length of the vestibule walls , like the original six moons design trekker canopy attachment.

    thank you for the preview !

    Apr 25, 2020 at 8:24 am #3643063
    John
    Member

    @johnnyh88

    Locale: The SouthWest

    Such a good looking tent for the weight – no trekking poles needed, no struts dictating packed size, and lots of useable interior room. Almost feels like cheating! The solid fabric strips seem like a good addition. What material is the pole sleeve?

    Apr 25, 2020 at 8:39 am #3643066
    Henry S
    Member

    @07100

    > What material is the pole sleeve?

    70D silicone coated nylon. Very comparable to what we use for the silnylon DR and other models.  You would never want to use Dyneema for a pole sleeve because of the lack of stretch and because of the lower abrasion resistance.

    -H

    Apr 25, 2020 at 8:43 am #3643067
    Reto Baumann
    Member

    @rbaumann

    Hi Ryan… great review, much appreciated. As mentioned by others, it would be great to get your views on the competition such as the Tarptent Aeon LI or StratoSpire 2 Li but also the Zpack options.

    You are personally a fan of the Djedi… how would you compare these two?

    Much appreciated – regards

    reto

    Apr 25, 2020 at 8:54 am #3643068
    John
    Member

    @johnnyh88

    Locale: The SouthWest

    Makes sense for the pole sleeve material. Just a note – the Double Rainbow Li tent does not show up under “sleeps two” on the front page of the Tarptent website. But if you go to another tent’s page, then it shows up in the upper right drop down menu. At least it’s like this on mobile.

    • This reply was modified 52 minutes ago by John.
    Apr 25, 2020 at 9:29 am #3643081
    Link .
    Member

    @annapurna

    The table he is using looks like the SULUK 46 TULIMAK BACKPACKING TABLE .

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 10 posts - 1 through 10 (of 10 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe Right Now

Receive new Members-only content, gain access to 2,000+ articles in the archives, and become a part of the most passionate community of backpacking experts in the world.
Subscribe Now

Follow Us

Call Us

Membership Sales & Support: 406-640-HIKE (406-640-4453) | About