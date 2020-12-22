Backpacking Light

Standards Watch: Tent Designer Mike Cercot-Scherer Talks Standards

Introduction

Imagine designing hundreds of tents, dozens of backpacks, and several sleeping bags for some of the best-known outdoor gear makers. Along the way, you invent many features still found on tents, packs, and sleeping bags today while earning over a dozen patents. That’s Mike Cercot-Scherer, who has designed camping equipment for more than three decades and continues consulting with the big manufacturers.

But a few years ago, Mike wanted to make products that nobody else would. He started thetentlab.com to make and sell his unusual MoonLight tents, plus the well-known Deuce ultralight potty trowels.

We spoke by telephone on September 29, 2020, for nearly three hours, covering a variety of topics. This story is on standards; previously, we covered tent design; and a future story will cover potty trowel design and a nearly-forgotten but innovative backpack. Our conversation was edited for clarity and length.

  • Flammability
  • Gore-Tex Doesn't Burn Correctly
  • Canadian Standard Goes Down in Flames
  • Retailer Guarantees and Burning a Tent or Two
  • Weight Standards
  • Dimension Standards
  • Heads are Not Pointy Little Things
  • Volume Standards
  • Waterproofness
  • Misunderstood Standards
  • Playing Favorites
  • Conclusion
  • More Information
  • Related Content

