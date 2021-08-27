Introduction

My new Simple Gear Test columns were born from frustration with backpacking industry standards, testing, and marketing. So I decided to start measuring gear myself. These tests might not be accurate to the nearest degree, gram, or millimeter, but they are good enough to decide if Product A meets my needs better than Product B before heading into the backcountry.

“We Don’t Trust Manufacturers’ Product Specs. You Shouldn’t Either.” – appropriate title from a Wirecutter story.

I want these tests to cover important product features, and be low-cost, easy to run, easy to understand, fast enough, and gentle enough to return gear that doesn’t measure up. I decided to begin with USB rechargeable devices.

To start off, I’ll describe general “Tips Before Testing,” then explain how I measured USB recharging for a smartphone, headlamp, satellite messenger, and battery bank.

Tips Before Testing

Here are some tips that help me choose good enough gear before testing.

Decide which product features are important, including cost. Then mark them High, Medium, and Low priority. Focus on the High items first to narrow choices.

Don’t fall into the trap that lightest is best . Lightest is walking naked into the wilderness. Same for most expensive is best . Even Jeff Bezos knows better.

. is walking naked into the wilderness. Same for . Even Jeff Bezos knows better. Good reviews should describe the reviewer’s backpacking experience with similar products. And they should cover relevant testing conditions, often including weather, location, elevation, miles (km) hiked, and feet (m) climbed.

Be skeptical of specifications and test results coming from the company that made the product. Trust but verify.

Even simple specs might get exaggerated, like the dimensions of a tent.

Beware spec numbers that conveniently end in 0 or 5 – actual measurements rarely produce values that charming.

Don’t buy expensive gear based solely on a skimpy web page with just a couple of specs plus glamor photos.

Don’t give much credibility to customer ratings found on large retail websites. Paid postings and inexperienced users can distort those opinions.

Purchase from companies with long-enough return windows and good-enough return policies.

USB Recharging

A larger smartphone battery might hold 3,000 mAh (milliamp-hours), while many USB battery banks claim 10,000 mAh. Unfortunately, that’s like knowing a stove canister holds 3.9 ounces (110 g) of fuel – it doesn’t tell me how long my stove will burn or how many meals I can cook.

--- End of free preview ---