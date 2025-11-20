Episode 139 | Repair Kits

Tenacious Tape by Gear Aid is a durable, self-adhesive repair tape designed for quick and long-lasting fixes on outdoor gear such as jackets, tents, sleeping bags, and backpacks. It bonds strongly to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubber, and plastic surfaces, creating a waterproof and abrasion-resistant seal that withstands washing and outdoor use. Available in clear and various colors, as well as specialized versions for silnylon and flexible materials, Tenacious Tape is easy to apply - simply peel and stick - and leaves minimal residue if removed.