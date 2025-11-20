Episode 139 | Repair Kits
In this Field Notes episode, Ryan breaks down ultralight repair kits using a simple framework: context, consequence, and capability. He compares short-term overnights to long-term expeditions, explains how to right-size your kit, and walks through real-world repair problems with shelters, fabrics, packs, footwear, lighting, and water treatment so you can carry less gear, solve higher-consequence failures, and avoid getting stranded by preventable equipment breakdowns on remote trips and routes.
Weatherproof repair patches designed to keep jackets, tents, and packs ready for adventure. Stick on in seconds for a tough, permanent fix with a little personality.
Compact and tough: one yard of Gorilla Tape in a lightweight 24 g spool, perfect for unexpected repairs in the field. Fits seamlessly into ultralight setups while delivering heavy-duty adhesion when you need it most.
Tenacious Tape by Gear Aid is a durable, self-adhesive repair tape designed for quick and long-lasting fixes on outdoor gear such as jackets, tents, sleeping bags, and backpacks. It bonds strongly to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubber, and plastic surfaces, creating a waterproof and abrasion-resistant seal that withstands washing and outdoor use. Available in clear and various colors, as well as specialized versions for silnylon and flexible materials, Tenacious Tape is easy to apply - simply peel and stick - and leaves minimal residue if removed.
Durable 2″ × 50′ duct tape rolls designed for rugged outdoor use. Ideal for patching gear mid-trail. Strong adhesion meets backcountry practicality, making this tape a go-to fix-it solution for adventurous setups.
The Igneous Repair Spool is a 32g compact repair kit for ultralight backpackers, featuring 1 yard of Gorilla Tape, 3 yards of nylon thread with an integrated sewing needle, and repair patches for clothing, tents, and sleeping pads, all organized within a hollow spool to minimize bulk. Also available in an ultralight (smaller) version.
An ultralight on-trail repair kit: one yard of 1″-wide Gorilla Tape, three yards of nylon cord, and a needle wrapped in a compact spool weighing only 14 g. Perfect for minimal-weight backcountry setups that demand real gear-fixing capability.
Compact titanium-bonded fine-cut scissors (2.5″) that deliver sharp precision in a lightweight form. Ideal for trail repairs, sewing shelters or tents, and pack modifications where weight and performance matter.
A versatile collection of ultralight pouches designed for organizing essentials on and off the trail. From insulated food pouches to mesh zipper pockets and shoulder-strap carry options, these pieces keep your small gear protected, accessible, and neatly arranged.
A compact ultralight sewing awl designed for quick, durable field repairs on tough materials like X-Pac, ripstop, and webbing. Pre-loaded with thread and a spare needle, it keeps your gear trail-ready without adding bulk.
Designed to fix punctures on sleeping pads or water bladders, these patches fuse to coated fabrics and inflatables for a reliable, near-invisible repair. Eight patches per pack weigh almost nothing and let you stay on the trail without gear failure slowing you down.
A clear, heavy-duty adhesive that repairs and waterproofs tents, tarps, and gear by curing into a tough, flexible rubber seal. Ideal for reinforcing seams or patching damage so your equipment stays dry and trail-ready.
A clear, silicone-based sealant designed specifically for silnylon tents and tarps creates a flexible rubber barrier that keeps moisture out of seams. One 1.5 oz tube covers up to 24 ft of seam and ensures a long-lasting, water-tight finish that stays tough in the elements.
Repair Kits
- Why repair kits should be built around context, consequence, and capability instead of “fix everything”
- How short-term vs long-term trip contexts change what belongs in your repair kit
- When gear failures are annoyances vs truly trip-ending or safety-relevant
- Shelter failures in wind, rain, and snow, and when repair is worth the effort
- The real goal of fabric repair: slowing or stopping air and water leaks
- Why most apparel fabric damage can wait until you get home
- When a hole in a rain jacket or shelter does need immediate field repair
- Minimal, high-yield materials for short-term fabric repair (patches, tape, alcohol wipes)
- When it’s worth adding needles, thread, and glue for long-term durability
- The specific purpose of pack load-carrying repair: preserving a functional way to carry weight
- Common pack suspension failures and how to manage them with zip ties and tape
- When to justify carrying spare buckles, webbing, and heavy-duty stitching supplies
- Footwear failure modes that actually matter: laces, eyelets, rand/sole delamination, and upper tears
- Using a single accessory cord as a multi-use solution for laces, splints, and heavy stitching
- Tradeoffs between quick tape wraps on shoes vs adhesive + stitching on longer trips
- Why capability isn’t about kit size but about the number of realistic problems you can solve
- How expected pack weight and trip length influence your repair kit depth
- High-consequence, low-bulk items: backup light and backup water treatment
- Examples of popular repair items that sound useful but rarely earn their weight
- Using the 3 C’s as a filter to keep your repair kit small, honest, and effective
