Podcast Episode August 19, 2025

Episode 131 – Ultralight First Aid Kit Strategies

Episode Summary

In this episode, we discuss how to design scalable, evidence-informed first aid kits for backcountry travel. Grounded in the principles of context, consequence, and capability, he outlines three modular kit configurations - Overnight, Weekend, and Weeklong/Expedition - and explains their medical rationale, typical use cases, and practical contents. Listeners will learn how to match kit design to trip demands, avoid common planning mistakes, and implement a reliable maintenance protocol.

Show Notes

Main Topic Bullets

4 Myths about Wilderness First Aid – “I don’t need much, I’ve never had to use a first aid kit;” “Duct tape and a knife are enough, I’ll improvise;” “Skills replace gear;” “Carrying more gear makes me more prepared.”

Risk Stratification – how likely is the scenario to occur, and what are the consequences of that scenario occurring

Comparing an overnight, weekend, and expedition first aid kit gear list.

