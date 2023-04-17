Podcast Episode April 17, 2023

Podcast 80 | Backcountry First Aid Kits

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan discusses ultralight first aid kits for backcountry use.



In this Episode:

What types of injuries should I be able treat within my ultralight backcountry first aid kit?

Minimizing risk for common injuries: wounds, minor falls, sprains, strains, overuse injuries, hygiene and water-bourne illnesses.

Focusing first aid kits on the highest probability injuries.

What is in my first aid kit?

Injuries that are not treatable in the field.

Satellite communications and self- or assisted evacuations

Learn More:

Rex Sanders shares his viewpoint on the philosophy of backpacking first aid.

Emylene VanderVelden interviews a Canadian Moutain Rescue Medic as they share their viewpoints on lightweight first aid and trauma kits.