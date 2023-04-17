New Masterclass! Backcountry Tenkara Fishing


Podcast Episode April 17, 2023

Podcast 80 | Backcountry First Aid Kits

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan discusses ultralight first aid kits for backcountry use.
In this Episode:

  • What types of injuries should I be able treat within my ultralight backcountry first aid kit?
  • Minimizing risk for common injuries: wounds, minor falls, sprains, strains, overuse injuries, hygiene and water-bourne illnesses.
  • Focusing first aid kits on the highest probability injuries.
  • What is in my first aid kit?
  • Injuries that are not treatable in the field.
  • Satellite communications and self- or assisted evacuations

Podcast 80 | Backcountry First Aid Kits

  • Apr 17, 2023 at 3:45 am #3779095
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Podcast 80 | Backcountry First Aid Kits

    In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan discusses ultralight first aid kits for backcountry use.

    Apr 17, 2023 at 12:31 pm #3779115
    Bill Budney
    BPL Member

    @billb

    Locale: Central NYS

    Good way to look at it; bandage vs band-aid. For years I’ve carried duct tape, a couple of individually-wrapped sanitary napkins, sanitizer, and antibiotic (medihoney). I can treat many kinds of wounds with that combo. Plus a variety of tablets, similar to your list. Every once in a while a tampon comes in handy for other members of the group.

    I love your irrigation syringe. Gonna add that. (also handy for seam sealing)

