Podcast 80 | Backcountry First Aid Kits
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, Ryan discusses ultralight first aid kits for backcountry use.
- What types of injuries should I be able treat within my ultralight backcountry first aid kit?
- Minimizing risk for common injuries: wounds, minor falls, sprains, strains, overuse injuries, hygiene and water-bourne illnesses.
- Focusing first aid kits on the highest probability injuries.
- What is in my first aid kit?
- Injuries that are not treatable in the field.
- Satellite communications and self- or assisted evacuations
- Rex Sanders shares his viewpoint on the philosophy of backpacking first aid.
- Emylene VanderVelden interviews a Canadian Moutain Rescue Medic as they share their viewpoints on lightweight first aid and trauma kits.
