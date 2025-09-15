Podcast Episode September 15, 2025

Episode 133 | Human Waste Management

Episode Summary

In this episode, Ryan Jordan examines why traditional cathole practices often fail in alpine, desert, and high-use environments. Drawing on scientific research, policy gaps, and evolving Leave No Trace ethics, he explains why pack-out systems are trending towards a new standard for modern backpacking. Listeners will gain practical guidance for field practices, insight into shifting wilderness norms, and new perspectives on the future of backcountry waste management.

Show Notes:

Episode Outline: Reassessing Backcountry Sanitation

Introduction

Episode focus: Why human waste management in the backcountry is becoming more problematic – and how we can adapt.

The Problem

Traditional reliance on catholes and their ecological limitations.

Fragile soils (alpine, desert) and decomposition challenges.

Rising backcountry visitation and lower exposure to Leave No Trace education.

Shift from “trusting wilderness to absorb impacts” to toward “personal accountability.”

The Science

Soil Microbiology & Decomposition Capacity: Where catholes work (temperate forests, rainforests) vs. where they fail (alpine, desert).

Hydrology & Contamination Pathways: How water transports pathogens from catholes to streams/lakes.

Pathogen Persistence: Evidence that fecal pathogens remain viable for months to years in fragile soils.

Decomposition Timeframes: Field evidence showing catholes often persist for years in alpine and desert environments.

Gaps in Policy & Education

Agency messaging: Over-reliance on cathole guidance.

Leave No Trace: Updated position exists but not filtering down effectively.

Regulatory inconsistency: Patchwork of rules across different wilderness areas.

Enforcement & modeling: Lack of demonstration and reinforcement of pack-out systems.

Cultural inertia: Catholes as a symbolic, long-standing practice.

The Ethical Shift

Catholes as a legacy ethic of “trusting wilderness.”

Pack-out as a new ethic of responsibility and stewardship.

Reflects broader conservation debates: wilderness as resilient vs. wilderness as fragile with thresholds.

The Practice: What Backpackers Can Do

Reframe your default: Pack-out first, catholes only where soils can support decomposition.

Focus on containment (durable, leak-proof systems), not treatment.

Separate waste streams: Always pack out toilet paper.

Use absorbents sparingly for odor and liquid control.

Model behavior: Demonstrate pack-out systems to normalize practice.

Reframe pack-out as stewardship, not burden.

The Future of Wilderness Management

Policy convergence: Toward national expectations of pack-out.

Technological innovation: Next-gen ultralight, odor-controlled waste systems.

Cultural norms: Pack-out becoming as normalized as bear canisters.

Redefining wilderness ethics: From reliance to responsibility, preserving wild places for future generations.

