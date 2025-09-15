Enrollment Now Open - Leave No Trace Revisited (Livestream Sep 17)

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 133 | Human Waste Management
Podcast Episode September 15, 2025

Episode 133 | Human Waste Management

podcast 133 human waste management

Episode Summary

In this episode, Ryan Jordan examines why traditional cathole practices often fail in alpine, desert, and high-use environments. Drawing on scientific research, policy gaps, and evolving Leave No Trace ethics, he explains why pack-out systems are trending towards a new standard for modern backpacking. Listeners will gain practical guidance for field practices, insight into shifting wilderness norms, and new perspectives on the future of backcountry waste management.

Listen Now

together with Garage Grown Gear

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.

See what's new at Garage Grown Gear

Show Notes:

Episode Outline: Reassessing Backcountry Sanitation

Introduction

  • Episode focus: Why human waste management in the backcountry is becoming more problematic – and how we can adapt.

The Problem

  • Traditional reliance on catholes and their ecological limitations.
  • Fragile soils (alpine, desert) and decomposition challenges.
  • Rising backcountry visitation and lower exposure to Leave No Trace education.
  • Shift from “trusting wilderness to absorb impacts” to toward “personal accountability.”

The Science

  • Soil Microbiology & Decomposition Capacity: Where catholes work (temperate forests, rainforests) vs. where they fail (alpine, desert).
  • Hydrology & Contamination Pathways: How water transports pathogens from catholes to streams/lakes.
  • Pathogen Persistence: Evidence that fecal pathogens remain viable for months to years in fragile soils.
  • Decomposition Timeframes: Field evidence showing catholes often persist for years in alpine and desert environments.

Gaps in Policy & Education

  • Agency messaging: Over-reliance on cathole guidance.
  • Leave No Trace: Updated position exists but not filtering down effectively.
  • Regulatory inconsistency: Patchwork of rules across different wilderness areas.
  • Enforcement & modeling: Lack of demonstration and reinforcement of pack-out systems.
  • Cultural inertia: Catholes as a symbolic, long-standing practice.

The Ethical Shift

  • Catholes as a legacy ethic of “trusting wilderness.”
  • Pack-out as a new ethic of responsibility and stewardship.
  • Reflects broader conservation debates: wilderness as resilient vs. wilderness as fragile with thresholds.

The Practice: What Backpackers Can Do

  • Reframe your default: Pack-out first, catholes only where soils can support decomposition.
  • Focus on containment (durable, leak-proof systems), not treatment.
  • Separate waste streams: Always pack out toilet paper.
  • Use absorbents sparingly for odor and liquid control.
  • Model behavior: Demonstrate pack-out systems to normalize practice.
  • Reframe pack-out as stewardship, not burden.

The Future of Wilderness Management

  • Policy convergence: Toward national expectations of pack-out.
  • Technological innovation: Next-gen ultralight, odor-controlled waste systems.
  • Cultural norms: Pack-out becoming as normalized as bear canisters.
  • Redefining wilderness ethics: From reliance to responsibility, preserving wild places for future generations.

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Featured Brands and Products

Loksak OPSAK Odor Proof Bags
Loksak OPSAK Odor Proof Bags

LOKSAK OPSAK Odor-Proof Bags are resealable storage bags designed to contain odors and prevent air and micro-organism transfer. Made from FDA and NSF-approved food-safe materials, they are reusable, recyclable, and available in multiple sizes. Manufactured in the USA.

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Kula Cloth
Kula Cloth

The Kula Cloth (0.5 ounces / 14 g) is an antimicrobial, reusable pee cloth featuring a highly absorbent, silver-infused fabric on one side and a waterproof, non-permeable layer on the other to prevent leaks. It includes a snap closure for easy attachment to your pack and a stealth-mode fold for discreet storage.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Kula Cloth
Holey Hiker Bidet Cap
Holey Hiker Bidet Cap

A four-hole bidet for more wash power. Available in versions for soda and CNOC bottles.

WEIGHT: 0.14 ounces (4 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Igneous Bottle Cap Bidet
Igneous Bottle Cap Bidet

Transform your standard water bottle into a hygienic bidet with this ultralight (4 g) threaded cap attachment—perfect for long-distance hikers who practice Leave No Trace.

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Trowels
Trowels

Explore the collection of ultralight backpacking trowels—durable, compact, and designed for Leave No Trace practices. From titanium to high-strength composites, find the perfect tool to keep your pack light and the backcountry clean.

See it at Garage Grown Gear
TentLab DirtSaw Deuce #2 Trowel
TentLab DirtSaw Deuce #2 Trowel

One of the most popular trowels on the market, now with an updated design with more aggressive sawing edges for side-to-side digging. Very effective root-cutting notches. Reversible, so you can use the narrow end for particularly stubborn soils.

See it at Garage Grown Gea See it at REI
BoglerCo Ultralight Trowel
BoglerCo Ultralight Trowel

The BoglerCo Ultralight Backpacking Trowel is a compact digging tool weighing approximately 0.48 ounces (13.5 grams). Constructed from high-strength aluminum alloy, it features serrated edges for cutting through roots and a UV-resistant ABS plastic end cap for enhanced comfort during use. Handmade in the USA, it comes with a lifetime warranty. 

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Nylofume Pack Liner
Nylofume Pack Liner
The Nylofume Pack Liner is a waterproof, odor-resistant nylon polymer bag weighing 0.91 oz (25.9 g). With a 52L capacity, it protects gear from moisture and odors. The clear material allows easy content visibility. It's designed for durability and can be trimmed to fit various pack sizes. Use two (inverted to each other) inside an Ursack or bear canister to hide your food from bears (by containing odors).
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Ursack Major Bear Bag
Ursack Major Bear Bag

A certified bear-resistant, ultralight soft-sided bag made from UHMWP fabric—offering a compact, durable alternative to bulky canisters.

See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI
Adotec Ultralight Food Locker (Grizzly Bear-Resistant)
Adotec Ultralight Food Locker (Grizzly Bear-Resistant)

Backpacking with confidence is challenging when food isn't securely stored from wildlife. Hanging food is time-consuming and can be complicated. Carrying a bear canister is heavy and bulky. The Ultralight Food Locker by Adotec offers peace of mind with its certified bear-resistant design, keeping your food safe and secure.

WEIGHT: 6.7 ounces (191 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Smelly Proof Reusable Bags
Smelly Proof Reusable Bags

Reusable, light, odor-resistant bags. We recommend these for food garbage and food waste, and packing out your toilet paper.

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Pika Outdoors Summit Suds Powdered Soap
Pika Outdoors Summit Suds Powdered Soap

The ultralight soap option. Use only what you need, no mess no fuss. For personal hygiene, dishwashing, and more. Plant-based ingredients. pH neutral.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

How to Subscribe

More Episodes

Credits

Feedback / Tips / Questions

More Backpacking Light

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.

Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...