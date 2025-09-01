REI 2025 Labor Day Sale - LIVE NOW - 30%+ off

You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 132 | Satellite Messenger Weather Forecasts
Podcast Episode September 1, 2025

Episode 132 | Satellite Messenger Weather Forecasts

Episode Summary

Ryan Jordan explains how satellite messenger weather forecasts work, what data providers power them (Vaisala Xweather for ZOLEO and meteoblue for Garmin inReach), how global models get downscaled to your exact location, and how to interpret the results in real terrain. Use these tools as probabilistic guidance, not guarantees, and integrate them with field observations for safer decision-making.

Listen Now

together with Vaer

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Vaer Watches. A Vaer watch is an expedition-worthy, made in the USA, reliable, rugged, and beautiful timepiece that earns its place on your wrist and in your gear kit.

Shop Vaer

Show Notes:

Chapter Markers

  • 00:00 Sponsor pre-roll – Vaer Watches
  • 00:43 Host intro
  • 00:56 News & Events – LNT livestream (Sep 17) + Unlimited member perk
  • 02:06 Newsletter promo (why it’s different; what you’ll learn)
  • 03:31 Sponsor segment – Vaer C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch
  • 05:01 Feature starts – Why forecasts matter in the backcountry
  • 09:17 How satellite forecasts are created (NWP → provider downscaling → device/app)
  • 12:44 ZOLEO + Xweather: workflow, “hyperlocal” claims, costs, pros/cons
  • 16:17 Garmin inReach + meteoblue: multi-model blending, package, costs, pros/cons
  • 19:40 How point-location forecasts are built (interpolation, lapse rates, orographic precip, wind adjustments, DEMs)
  • 29:12 What this means in the field (trends vs. hyperlocal events; “100 m” claims)
  • 30:21 How to read forecasts: temps, precip probabilities, winds, cloud cover
  • 38:58 Outro + CTAs (LNT, show notes, membership)

Key Takeaways

  • Models behind your forecast: GFS (~13 km) and ECMWF IFS (~9 km) feed providers who downscale/interpolate to your coordinates.
  • Providers & devices:
    • ZOLEO → Vaisala Xweather: downscales from global models; “hyperlocal” presentation in app; weather requests count as one message.
    • Garmin inReach → meteoblue: multi-model blend; standardized 8-day package; marine data included where relevant; weather requests count as one message.
  • Limits to expect: Satellite bandwidth forces text-only, simplified outputs. Treat values as central estimates, not certainties.
  • Interpretation tips:
    • Temps: Expect ±5 °F variability with terrain and aspect; valleys drain cold air at night.
    • Precip: A “30% chance” = 30% probability of measurable precip in the period (low confidence).
    • Wind: Gusts often ~40% higher than sustained speeds; direction changes are more reliable than speed magnitudes.
    • Cloud cover: >60–70% usually means reduced daytime heating and less nighttime cooling.
  • Professional mindset: Plan for the worst reasonable case, and constantly reconcile the forecast with real-time observations (sky, wind, clouds).

Links & Mentions

Featured Gear

VAER C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch
VAER C5 Tactical Field Solar Watch

The Vaer C5 Tactical Field Solar features a sapphire face cover, 316L stainless steel body, and a Japanese Epson VS-42 solar-powered movement that provides up to six months of power reserve at high precision. The watch is water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters), offers a blacked-out aesthetic with exceptional lume performance, ensuring readability in low-light conditions.

See it at Vaer

Featured Events

Leave No Trace — What recent recreation ecology tells us about LNT best practices (Livestream, Sep 17, 2025)

Get the Newsletter

Our newsletter isn’t just marketing — it’s a unique part of our content ecosystem that often breaks news first on gear, tech, and philosophy before it hits articles, guides, podcasts, or courses. It’s free, quick to join, and designed to make you a smarter, more confident hiker.

Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 132 | Satellite Messenger Weather Forecasts

Viewing 1 post (of 1 total)
  • Author
    Posts
  • Sep 1, 2025 at 8:03 am #3840682
    Jerry Adams
    BPL Member

    @retiredjerry

    Locale: Oregon and Washington

    on an inreach, if you send “wxnow” to [email protected] it will send back a message with the weather for the next week

    it must use the noaa forecast.  for the location you sent the message from

    I have it set as one of my presets so I only have to pay for the return message with the weather

     

  • Author
    Posts
Viewing 1 post (of 1 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

How to Subscribe

More Episodes

Credits

Feedback / Tips / Questions

More Backpacking Light

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.

Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...