Podcast Episode August 4, 2025

Episode 130 | Bivy Sack Camping

Episode 130 Bivy Sack Camping

Episode Summary

In this episode, Ryan shares his approach to bivy sack camping above treeline using a waterproof-breathable system built for stealth, weather protection, and minimal impact. He explains why tents aren’t always practical in alpine terrain, what gear he trusts (including his full summer bivy kit), and the skills that make bivy camping both functional and immersive. If you’ve ever wanted to sleep under the stars - without giving up shelter - this episode’s for you.

Show Notes:

Mountain Laurel Designs eVENT Soul Bivy Sack
Mountain Laurel Designs eVENT Soul Bivy Sack

The Mountain Laurel Designs eVENT Soul Bivy is a fully enclosed, three-layer bivy featuring eVENT waterproof/breathable ripstop upper fabric and a 1.3 oz 20d Pro SilPoly floor with >3,500 mm HH rating; it weighs ~11 oz (310 g) in medium and includes a full‐width waterproof zipper, overhead hang loop, hang loops at corners, and a wire hoop that holds the upper fabric off the face to reduce condensation.

See it at Mountain Laurel Designs
Big Agnes Three Wire Hooped Bivy
Big Agnes Three Wire Hooped Bivy

Oversized volume for large pads, larger people, or winter sleeping bags. Easy-entry exit and ventilation options with a fully-retractable top. Storm window at head end can be operated from inside to control ventilation and views. Three-stake pitch with overhead pole improves livability and breathability.

See it at Backcountry
Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Air
Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Air

In a very competitive market, Sea to Summit has injected several different models of air pads. However, one is a particular standout - the Ether Light XT Insulated Air. It's stable, has a high warmth-to-weight ratio (uses two types of insulation - reflective and fiber), and a comfortable fabric next to skin. The women's model is notable - wider mid-pad shape and more insulative.

Men's Women's
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 40-Degree Quilt
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 40-Degree Quilt

The Hyperlite Mountain Gear 40-Degree Quilt is an ultralight backpacking quilt unique for its combination of 1000-fill power RDS-certified goose down, a 7D ripstop nylon shell, sewn footbox, vertical baffles, generous girth - and very light weight.

See it at Hyperlite Mountain Gear See it at Garage Grown Gear
Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater
Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater

The Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater is filled with 1000 FP down, is made with 7d fabrics, and forgoes pockets, zippers, etc. to minimize weight - while still maintaining 3-inch baffle chambers to achieve about 0.75 inches of loft. Cinches at the neck and hem can be removed if draft control isn't needed. Generous baffle sizing and the lightest possible materials/design make this one of the highest warmth-to-weight designs available.

See it at Timmermade
Montbell Versalite Jacket
Montbell Versalite Jacket
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • long (18-inch) pit zips
  • articulated pattern
MAIN ISSUES:
  • limited distribution
  • 2-layer fabric
WEIGHT: 6.4 oz (182 g)
See it at Montbell
ZPacks Vertice Rain Pants
ZPacks Vertice Rain Pants

The Zpacks Vertice Rain Pants are minimal‐feature, waterproof overpants made from 1.50 oz/yd² three‑layer Vertice fabric (7D ripstop nylon with a waterproof membrane and tricot liner), weighing approximately 3 oz (85 g) for men’s sizes and 2.5 oz (72 g) for women’s. They include a drawcord waist, dual ankle snaps, pack down tightly with no stuff sack, and are made in the USA.

Buy Now
Arc'teryx Beta SL Rain Jacket
Arc'teryx Beta SL Rain Jacket

The Arc'teryx Beta SL is the lightest rain jacket on the market that combines a full feature set (generous fit, extensive ventilation, high breathability) AND durable (40D+) fabrics.

Men's Women's

Camping in a Bivy Sack

  • When to Use a Bivy Sack – Above the Treeline, Stealth Camping, Flexibility to Camp Anywhere, Philosophy
  • Core Features – Waterproof & Breathable Fabric, Structured Hood, Ventilation, Room for Lofted Insulation
  • Dealing with Storms and Insects
  • Gear Considerations for Backpacking in a Bivy Sack

  • Aug 4, 2025 at 11:57 am #3839107
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 130 | Bivy Sack Camping

    Discover Ryan’s discreet bivy sack camping methodology for alpine environments, encompassing essential gear, requisite skills, and a critical analysis of tent practicality. Embrace the experience of open-air slumber.

    Aug 4, 2025 at 4:18 pm #3839122
    James Montavon
    BPL Member

    @ct_jmonty-2

    I absolutely love bivy camping exactly as described- fully waterproof and breatheable, with bug protection. It really is my go to. The awe I feel when waking up in the middle of the night to an incredible starlit sky when I’m way high up in some wilderness area is so good for my soul, and like Ryan says, the freedom of knowing you can find a campsite anywhere lets me go on more fun adventures that take me further away from the well beaten trail.

    Re: thunderstorms before you’re ready to zip up for the night- depending on the trip, you can time your hiking above treeline to be able to hunker down under a great tree during an afternoon storm. It’s amazing how dry you can stay if you pick the right tree- have a snack, enjoy the rain, and hop right back up and keep on walking when the rain dies down.

    I carry the OR Stargazer Bivy, which has one integrated pole that stays behind your head; I’m not sure why they stopped making one like this, but it works excellent. I have hundreds of miles and scores of nights on this bivy, including many above treeline rainstorms, and it’s served me excellently.

    Aug 4, 2025 at 8:30 pm #3839152
    dirtbag
    BPL Member

    @dirtbaghiker

    And this is why I subscribe to BPL. I love this. Reading about it, listening about it and I wish you would record even some short amature videos on these kind of trips,  but I get it. I love the bivy. I use mostly synthetic quilts with my bivies to deal with rain, humidity and moisture and compression. This made me want to grab my bivy and get back out there NOW! Thankyou!!!!

