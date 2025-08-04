Episode 130 | Bivy Sack Camping

Podcast Episode August 4, 2025

In this episode, Ryan shares his approach to bivy sack camping above treeline using a waterproof-breathable system built for stealth, weather protection, and minimal impact. He explains why tents aren’t always practical in alpine terrain, what gear he trusts (including his full summer bivy kit), and the skills that make bivy camping both functional and immersive. If you’ve ever wanted to sleep under the stars - without giving up shelter - this episode’s for you.

Show Notes:

Mountain Laurel Designs eVENT Soul Bivy Sack The Mountain Laurel Designs eVENT Soul Bivy is a fully enclosed, three-layer bivy featuring eVENT waterproof/breathable ripstop upper fabric and a 1.3 oz 20d Pro SilPoly floor with >3,500 mm HH rating; it weighs ~11 oz (310 g) in medium and includes a full‐width waterproof zipper, overhead hang loop, hang loops at corners, and a wire hoop that holds the upper fabric off the face to reduce condensation. See it at Mountain Laurel Designs

Big Agnes Three Wire Hooped Bivy Oversized volume for large pads, larger people, or winter sleeping bags. Easy-entry exit and ventilation options with a fully-retractable top. Storm window at head end can be operated from inside to control ventilation and views. Three-stake pitch with overhead pole improves livability and breathability. See it at Backcountry

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Insulated Air In a very competitive market, Sea to Summit has injected several different models of air pads. However, one is a particular standout - the Ether Light XT Insulated Air. It's stable, has a high warmth-to-weight ratio (uses two types of insulation - reflective and fiber), and a comfortable fabric next to skin. The women's model is notable - wider mid-pad shape and more insulative. Men's Women's

Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater The Timmermade SDUL 0.75 Down Sweater is filled with 1000 FP down, is made with 7d fabrics, and forgoes pockets, zippers, etc. to minimize weight - while still maintaining 3-inch baffle chambers to achieve about 0.75 inches of loft. Cinches at the neck and hem can be removed if draft control isn't needed. Generous baffle sizing and the lightest possible materials/design make this one of the highest warmth-to-weight designs available. See it at Timmermade

ZPacks Vertice Rain Pants The Zpacks Vertice Rain Pants are minimal‐feature, waterproof overpants made from 1.50 oz/yd² three‑layer Vertice fabric (7D ripstop nylon with a waterproof membrane and tricot liner), weighing approximately 3 oz (85 g) for men’s sizes and 2.5 oz (72 g) for women’s. They include a drawcord waist, dual ankle snaps, pack down tightly with no stuff sack, and are made in the USA. Buy Now

Arc'teryx Beta SL Rain Jacket The Arc'teryx Beta SL is the lightest rain jacket on the market that combines a full feature set (generous fit, extensive ventilation, high breathability) AND durable (40D+) fabrics. Men's Women's

Camping in a Bivy Sack

When to Use a Bivy Sack – Above the Treeline, Stealth Camping, Flexibility to Camp Anywhere, Philosophy

Core Features – Waterproof & Breathable Fabric, Structured Hood, Ventilation, Room for Lofted Insulation

Dealing with Storms and Insects

Gear Considerations for Backpacking in a Bivy Sack

