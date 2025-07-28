Podcast Episode July 28, 2025

Episode 129 | Field Notes – The Limits of Wilderness Minimalism

Episode Summary

In this Field Notes episode, Ryan Jordan explores what happens when wilderness minimalism reaches its limits. Through real-world examples and the lenses of physiology, psychology, and Stoic philosophy, we examine how stripped-down gear systems perform under stress — and how they fail. We’ll look at five high-risk scenarios, lessons from Epictetus and Seneca, and why both lightness and resilience should guide our backcountry decisions.

Listen Now

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

together with:

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

New Masterclass: Backcountry Hunting: Ultralight Gear and Strategies

Backcountry Hunting: Ultralight Gear and Strategies Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Exo Mtn Gear Exo Mtn Gear crafts ultralight yet ultratough backcountry hunting pack systems, combining the comfort of internal frames with the strength of external frames—all designed, tested, and built in Boise, Idaho. Made in the USA since 2014, they deliver direct-to-consumer quality and service, backed by a lifetime guarantee. See it at Exo Mtn Gear

Exo Mtn Gear K4 5000 Pack System The K4 5000 Pack System from EXO Mountain Gear is a rugged, external-frame hunting backpack that offers week-long capacity (5,658 ci), hauls 150 + lb loads, yet compresses down to a streamlined daypack. See it at EXO Mountain Gear

The Limits of Wilderness Minimalism

5 Failure Scenarios of Wilderness Minimalism – winter backpacking, backcountry hunting, whitewater packrafting, mountaineering, & unsupported long-distance hiking.

Gear systems must align with skill and environment

Links, Mentions, and Related Content