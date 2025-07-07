NEW Market Report - Backpacking Chairs (Recovery Science, Ultralight Product Design, and Market Analysis)

Podcast Episode July 7, 2025

Episode 128 | The Metabolic Cost of Carrying a Backpack

Episode 128 The Metabolic Cost of Carrying a pack

Episode Summary

What does it really cost your body to carry a backpack in the backcountry? In this episode, we explore the science behind the metabolic demands of load carriage - how pack weight, load distribution, terrain, and walking speed impact energy expenditure. (included: interview with pack designer Dan Durston.)

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

The Metabolic Costs of Carrying a Load

  • Interview with Durston Gear founder, Dan Durston.
  • Metabolic Cost – the energy your body uses to perform a physical task
  • Load Placement & Energy Expenditure
  • Load Distribution, Footwear, & Gait
  • Individual Factors
  • 5 Practical Applications – reduce base weight, optimize load placement, use lightweight footwear, train with a load, choose suspension wisely

Home Forums Episode 128 | The Metabolic Cost of Carrying a Backpack

  • Jul 7, 2025 at 3:00 am #3837694
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 128 | The Metabolic Cost of Carrying a Backpack

    What does it really cost your body to carry a backpack in the backcountry? In this episode, we explore the science behind the metabolic demands of load carriage – how pack weight, load distribution, terrain, and walking speed impact energy expenditure. (included: interview with pack designer Dan Durston.)

    Jul 7, 2025 at 12:22 pm #3837697
    Chase Jordan
    Admin

    @chasemilo99-2

    Locale: Northeast US

    In what ways do you consider pack design as it relates to your metabolic efficiency or biomechanics – beyond just the weight of the pack or the weight of gear you’re carrying inside of it?

    Jul 7, 2025 at 2:29 pm #3837704
    sbennett3705
    BPL Member

    @sbennett3705

    Locale: Midwest and West

    Very thoughtful topic well covered.

    Although not a popular view, I agree with Gear Skeptic that shoe weight doesn’t much matter much until reaching 4mph or greater. Something to do with the frequency of the reciprocating weight. The famous army study was for boot weight when running, not walking. I still use lighter weight footwear that I did long ago, but I doubt it’s 1 lbs = 5 lbs as commonly believed. It’s probably much less.

