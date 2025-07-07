Podcast Episode July 7, 2025

Episode 128 | The Metabolic Cost of Carrying a Backpack

Episode Summary

What does it really cost your body to carry a backpack in the backcountry? In this episode, we explore the science behind the metabolic demands of load carriage - how pack weight, load distribution, terrain, and walking speed impact energy expenditure. (included: interview with pack designer Dan Durston.)

Listen Now

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

The Metabolic Costs of Carrying a Load

Interview with Durston Gear founder, Dan Durston.

Metabolic Cost – the energy your body uses to perform a physical task

Load Placement & Energy Expenditure

Load Distribution, Footwear, & Gait

Individual Factors

5 Practical Applications – reduce base weight, optimize load placement, use lightweight footwear, train with a load, choose suspension wisely

