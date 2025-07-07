Episode 128 | The Metabolic Cost of Carrying a Backpack
Episode Summary
What does it really cost your body to carry a backpack in the backcountry? In this episode, we explore the science behind the metabolic demands of load carriage - how pack weight, load distribution, terrain, and walking speed impact energy expenditure. (included: interview with pack designer Dan Durston.)
Show Notes:
The Metabolic Costs of Carrying a Load
- Interview with Durston Gear founder, Dan Durston.
- Metabolic Cost – the energy your body uses to perform a physical task
- Load Placement & Energy Expenditure
- Load Distribution, Footwear, & Gait
- Individual Factors
- 5 Practical Applications – reduce base weight, optimize load placement, use lightweight footwear, train with a load, choose suspension wisely
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Wilderness Skills: How Much Food Should I Pack? (How to Save Weight on Backpacking Food based on Energy Mile Theory)
- Research: The Metabolic Energy Mile (MEM) Framework: A Systems-Based Approach to Measuring the Cost of Walking a Mile
