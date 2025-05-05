Podcast Episode May 5, 2025

Episode 124 | Fastpacking Pack Design with Black Diamond

Episode Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, host Ryan Jordan speaks with Black Diamond athlete Joe Grant and product designer Derick Noffsinger about the conception, design process, and field testing behind Black Diamond’s fastpacking-oriented pack systems—including the Distance and Beta Light models. The discussion covers the challenges of designing hybrid load-carrying systems that merge the comfort and mobility of running vests with the load-bearing capacity of traditional backpacks. Joe provides context from real-world testing, including an 11-day, 400-mile fastpacking loop through the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, while Derick explains the rationale behind material choices like Challenge Ultra fabrics and the progression from early prototypes to commercial models. Additional topics include pack fit, load distribution, scaling harness design across different volumes, and how specific design elements—such as ice axe attachments and pack tapering—optimize performance for scrambling, climbing, and off-trail travel. The episode concludes with insights into ongoing refinement strategies and how incremental improvements in gear design support more efficient and confident movement in technical environments.

Listen Now

Show Notes:

Interview with Joe Grant and Derick Noffsinger

Today’s conversation dives into the intersection of product design and real-world mountain performance. I’m joined by two guests from Black Diamond: Joe Grant, a multi-sport mountain athlete and fastpacking specialist who is an instrumental part of how Black Diamond’s Gear is tested and used in the field, and Derick Noffsinger, a senior product designer with more than a decade of experience bringing soft goods from concept to production.

