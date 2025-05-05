Episode 124 | Fastpacking Pack Design with Black Diamond
Episode Summary
In this episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast, host Ryan Jordan speaks with Black Diamond athlete Joe Grant and product designer Derick Noffsinger about the conception, design process, and field testing behind Black Diamond’s fastpacking-oriented pack systems—including the Distance and Beta Light models. The discussion covers the challenges of designing hybrid load-carrying systems that merge the comfort and mobility of running vests with the load-bearing capacity of traditional backpacks. Joe provides context from real-world testing, including an 11-day, 400-mile fastpacking loop through the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, while Derick explains the rationale behind material choices like Challenge Ultra fabrics and the progression from early prototypes to commercial models. Additional topics include pack fit, load distribution, scaling harness design across different volumes, and how specific design elements—such as ice axe attachments and pack tapering—optimize performance for scrambling, climbing, and off-trail travel. The episode concludes with insights into ongoing refinement strategies and how incremental improvements in gear design support more efficient and confident movement in technical environments.
Listen Now
Show Notes:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Masterclass: Flashlights & Headlamps: Technology, Design, and Performance – May 14, 2025 @ 12pm MDT
- Newsletter: A bear walks by a food canister…, Backpacking Light Email Newsletter. April 16, 2025.
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
The Black Diamond Beta Light 45 is a 45L ultralight backpack (1 lb 15 oz / 890 g) built for fast backcountry travel. With Ultra 200 fabric, vest-style straps, and modular features, it delivers durability, weather resistance, and load stability in a minimalist design for high-mileage, weight-conscious adventures.
The Black Diamond Beta Light 30 backpack features a lightweight yet durable Challenge Sailcloth Ultra 200 fabric, a roll-top closure with taped seams for weatherproofing, and a modular design with removable components like the hip belt and frame pad, while its running vest-inspired harness system enhances comfort and accessibility for fast-paced adventures.
Interview with Joe Grant and Derick Noffsinger
Today’s conversation dives into the intersection of product design and real-world mountain performance. I’m joined by two guests from Black Diamond: Joe Grant, a multi-sport mountain athlete and fastpacking specialist who is an instrumental part of how Black Diamond’s Gear is tested and used in the field, and Derick Noffsinger, a senior product designer with more than a decade of experience bringing soft goods from concept to production.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Podcast: Episode 123 | The Five Fs of FastPacking
- Gear Review: Mountainsmith Zerk 40L Pack Review
