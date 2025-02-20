Podcast Episode February 20, 2025

Episode 119.5 (Bonus) | Trail Days Online! 2025 Preview

Episode Summary

In this episode, we’ll introduce you to the Trail Days speakers and give you a sneak peek at their presentation topics and expertise. From ultralight pack design to scrambling techniques, backcountry hygiene to desert travel, there’s something for everyone.

Listen Now

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Join us for Trail Days Online! 2025 – February 27 – March 1, 2025

Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Check out Our Trail Days Online! 2025 Sponsors

Links, Mentions, and Related Content