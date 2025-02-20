FREE! Registration Now Open for Trail Days Online! February 27 - March 1, 2025

Podcast Episode February 20, 2025

Episode 119.5 (Bonus) | Trail Days Online! 2025 Preview

Episode Summary

In this episode, we’ll introduce you to the Trail Days speakers and give you a sneak peek at their presentation topics and expertise. From ultralight pack design to scrambling techniques, backcountry hygiene to desert travel, there’s something for everyone.

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Feb 20, 2025 at 4:45 am #3828828
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 119.5 (Bonus) | Trail Days Online! 2025 Preview

    Feb 20, 2025 at 9:44 am #3828845
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Hope you all can make it, we have some very cool presentations this year with some really good ones about public lands stewardship. Gonna need some inspiration there in the context of current threats and trends.

