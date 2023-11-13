You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 91 | Fishnet Mesh Base Layers
Podcast Episode November 13, 2023

Episode 91 | Fishnet Mesh Base Layers

Episode Sponsor

a picture of a night sky with the words, the highest warmerest, the
This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by BRYNJE, manufacturer of premium fishnet (open mesh) base layer apparel made with Schoeller polycolon and merino wool. Backpacking Light podcast listeners can enjoy 10% off with the coupon code BPL10 at brynjeusa.com.

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to talk about fishnet base layers and the Swedish ideal of lagom.
a close up of the back of a blue mesh fabric

Interview with Jeff Jacobs of Brynje USA

Our guest this week is Jeff Jacobs of Brynje USA. Jeff’s dad was an Olympic nordic ski racer at the Oslo Olympics 1952, and at the time became enamored with the Scandinavian idea that a mesh, or fishnet-style base layer, was the optimal fabric design for wearing next to your skin in cold conditions during high exertion activities. Mr. Jacobs started importing Norwegian fishnet base layers to the United States, and his son, Jeff, picked up the torch and expanded the market through Brynje’s USA division. Jeff joins me today where we talk about the fundamental design of Brynje fishnet, the role of fiber types, and how fishnet is incorporated into layering systems for both cold and warm weather hiking and backpacking.

