Podcast Episode March 27, 2023

Episode 79 | Tenkara

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan discusses the 12 Stages of backcountry Tenkara fly fishing.

This episode is targeted to the backcountry angler who may be new to tenkara fly fishing, to help them understand (1) how tenkara fishing fits into the overall backcountry experience, and (2) the process of stalking, casting to, and catching fish.

  • Stage 1 – Select Gear. Choose your Tenkara rod, line, flies, accessories, tools, and supplies.
  • Stage 2- Plan a Hike. Use online mapping, fisheries and land management agency regulations, streamflow data, and other beta to discover and prepare for fishing in the backcountry.
  • Stage 3 – Rigging. Lines, leaders, tippets, and knots.
  • Stage 4 – Survey. Study where you’re fishing to learn where fish lie and to help you plan your approach.
  • Stage 5 – Approach. Use stealth tactics to put yourself in position to cast.
  • Stage 6 – Cast. This is the heart of the art and practice of tenkara.
  • Stage 7 – Manage Drift. Plan where you want your fly to go and use the rod to guide it.
  • Stage 8 – Fly Movement. Manipulate your fly and impart motion to it to elicit strikes.
  • Stage 9 – Hook Set. Detect the strike, set the hook. Fish on!
  • Stage 10 – Landing. Get the fish to net, and prepare it for release – or the fry pan!
  • Stage 11 – Hook Removal. Your safety – and the safety and health of the fish – depend on effectively and carefully removing the hook.
  • Stage 12 – Release (Cook). Revive and release the fish to ensure its maximum chance of survival. Or for the backcountry chef, ensure a great meal!

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
