Podcast Episode February 22, 2023

Episode 77 | Planning, Pooping, and Campfires (Backcountry Leave No Trace Challenges During the Winter)

Summary

In this episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, we’re going to examine some of the principles of Leave No Trace in the context of winter backcountry travel, with a focus on planning, pooping, and campfires.



In this Episode:

Introduction

Trail Days Online

Benefits of Winter Backpacking

Importance of Leave No Trace in the Winter

Seven Principles of Leave No Trace

Planning (Plan Ahead and Prepare)

Search and Rescue (Winter vs. Summer)

Winter is Not “Summer, But Colder…”

“Summer, But Colder…” Fitness & Equipment for Summer Travel Isn’t Sufficient for Winter Travel

Carrying a Garmin inReach Does Not Replace Planning, Preparation, and Fitness

Pooping (Dispose of Waste Properly)

Catholes in Deep Snow and Frozen Ground

Snow, Runoff, and Water Contamination Issues

Packing Out Poop in the Winter: Gear and Skills

Campfires (Minimize Campfire Impacts)

Why We Have Wildfire Risk During the Winter Today

Marshall Fire Review

Mountain Wave Wind Events

Wet Spring, Summer Droughts, Dry/Cold Winters, Ignition Events, Winter Winds: The Perfect Storm

Ryan’s Trail Days Online Presentation: The Intersection of Recreation Impacts and Recreation Ecology

