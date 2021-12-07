Podcast Episode December 7, 2021

Cottage Industry Interview: Liveo Melo of allmansright

Stream

Summary

This is the first installment of the Backpacking Light Podcast’s new series of cottage industry interviews – where Andrew and Ryan chat with some of the small business owners who make up the ultralight cottage industry world.

In this episode, the guys interview Livio Melo, the founder of allmansright.

Outline

Introduction to Livio Melo, founder of Allmansright, a cottage ultralight gear company

How Livio decided to make his first pack

the allmansright Hölster Stake Sack typifies the allmansright ethos – gear design guided by user experience

what drives allmansright design?

Livio talks real sustainability

sustainability why do people fall in love with objects?

how coming from two worlds informs Livio’s thinking and design

land ownership

allmansright right vision and values

Livio wants to slow down – “lighten up and still go slow”

Livio’s favorite outdoor experience – the Collegiates in Colorado

adventures in Sweden

summing up allmansright

