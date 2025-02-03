Episode 118 | Traction Spikes
Episode Summary
In episode 118 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about traction systems for snow travel.
Show Notes:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- Webinar: February 12, 2025 – Lightweight Footwear and Traction Systems for Snow Travel
- From our Newsletter: January 29, 2025 – Traction Devices
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
- Brand: Aardwolf Gear Company
Aardwolf was founded over the summer of 2024 by Nate "Good Kat" Katz, an avid thru-hiker, and is supported by his right-hand lady and ornithologist Alex. They craft ultralight, durable gear that is proudly handmade in Flagstaff, Arizona. Aardwolf products help keep hikers organized, comfortable, and ready for adventure - built by backpackers for everyone, to meet the real-world demands of life on and off the trail.
- Gear: Vargo Titanium Pocket Cleats Solo
- Gear: Black Diamond Distance Spikes
- Gear: Kahtoola MICROspikes
- Gear: Hillsound Trail Crampons
The Vargo Titanium Pocket Cleats Solo weigh 1.15 ounces (32.6 grams) each and feature 0.5-inch (12.7 mm) spikes for traction on icy terrain. Constructed from durable titanium, they utilize TPU-coated nylon webbing with a breaking strength of 600 kg (1,300 lbs) and titanium stabilizing brackets to prevent sliding. The one-size-fits-all design is adjustable for various footwear.
The Distance Spike features a hybrid upper - softshell toe cover combined with a heel retention elastomer. This design improved fit, packability, and snow protection. Featuring 14 spikes for a large traction surface area, with 8mm spikes - long enough for snow and ice, small enough for stability on rock and trail. Stainless steel spikes.
Kahtoola Microspikes feature 12 spikes, 3/8” length, and a wide forefoot pattern for traction and security of variable icy and packed snowy terrain. An elastomer harness stays flexible in below zero (F) temperatures for security on flexible footwear. Durable chain links withstand repeated stress on steep terrain.
Carbon steel spikes and an instep strap make the Trail Crampons best-suited for steeper, more technical terrain requiring secure grip on ice and stability on the shoe.
Traction Cleats, Spikes, and Crampons
- Types of Traction Devices, and when to use them:
- Cleats – made for casual use, typically use small metal coils or studs to provide grip
- Traction Spikes – made for icy trails, icy snow, and packed snow for hikers
- Crampons – technical mountaineering focused for climbers, glacier travel, and steep snow
- Parts of the traction device to pay attention to when choosing equipment for your purpose – spike, chain and links, harness, and design
- History of traction devices – from rudimentary crampons to modern innovations
- Limitations of traction spikes:
- Common Failure Points – the harness, connecting chains, and the spikes
- Terrain Limitations – gravel, soft snow, and steep terrain
- Durability vs. Weight Tradeoffs
- Five Recommendations:
- Vargo Titanium Pocket Cleats Solo – lightweight, perfect for ultralight hikers in mild conditions
- Black Diamond Distance Spikes – more traction allows for more versatility
- Kahtoola MICROspikes – durable and performant for hikers and backpackers on icy trails
- Hillsound Trail Crampons – for steep technical terrain where aggressive traction is a must
- Kahtoola MICROspikes Ghost (upcoming) – poised to be a lightweight favorite for minimalist trail runners when it launches later this year.
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Gear: Black Diamond Blitz Spikes Review
- Gear: Hillsound Trail Crampon Ultra Gear Review
- Trailhead: Winter Backpacking Trailhead
Credits
- Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.
