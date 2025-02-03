Episode 118 | Traction Spikes

Aardwolf was founded over the summer of 2024 by Nate "Good Kat" Katz, an avid thru-hiker, and is supported by his right-hand lady and ornithologist Alex. They craft ultralight, durable gear that is proudly handmade in Flagstaff, Arizona. Aardwolf products help keep hikers organized, comfortable, and ready for adventure - built by backpackers for everyone, to meet the real-world demands of life on and off the trail.