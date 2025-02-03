Live Stream Wed Jan 29 @ 12 PM MST • Avalanche Awareness & Safety for Hikers & Backpackers

Podcast Episode February 3, 2025

Episode 118 | Traction Spikes

Episode Summary

In episode 118 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn about traction systems for snow travel.

Backpacking Light Podcast 118 - Traction Spikes

Show Notes:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Aardwolf Gear Company
Aardwolf Gear Company

Aardwolf was founded over the summer of 2024 by Nate "Good Kat" Katz, an avid thru-hiker, and is supported by his right-hand lady and ornithologist Alex. They craft ultralight, durable gear that is proudly handmade in Flagstaff, Arizona. Aardwolf products help keep hikers organized, comfortable, and ready for adventure - built by backpackers for everyone, to meet the real-world demands of life on and off the trail. 

See it at Garage Grown Gear
Vargo Titanium Pocket Cleats Solo
Vargo Titanium Pocket Cleats Solo

The Vargo Titanium Pocket Cleats Solo weigh 1.15 ounces (32.6 grams) each and feature 0.5-inch (12.7 mm) spikes for traction on icy terrain. Constructed from durable titanium, they utilize TPU-coated nylon webbing with a breaking strength of 600 kg (1,300 lbs) and titanium stabilizing brackets to prevent sliding. The one-size-fits-all design is adjustable for various footwear.

See it at Vargo
Black Diamond Distance Spike Traction Devices
Black Diamond Distance Spike Traction Devices

The Distance Spike features a hybrid upper - softshell toe cover combined with a heel retention elastomer. This design improved fit, packability, and snow protection. Featuring 14 spikes for a large traction surface area, with 8mm spikes - long enough for snow and ice, small enough for stability on rock and trail. Stainless steel spikes.

See it at Black Diamond See it at Backcountry
Kahtoola Microspikes
Kahtoola Microspikes

Kahtoola Microspikes feature 12 spikes, 3/8” length, and a wide forefoot pattern for traction and security of variable icy and packed snowy terrain. An elastomer harness stays flexible in below zero (F) temperatures for security on flexible footwear. Durable chain links withstand repeated stress on steep terrain.

WEIGHT: 11.9 ounces (338 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at REI
Hillsound Trail Crampons
Hillsound Trail Crampons

Carbon steel spikes and an instep strap make the Trail Crampons best-suited for steeper, more technical terrain requiring secure grip on ice and stability on the shoe.

See it at REI

Traction Cleats, Spikes, and Crampons

  • Types of Traction Devices, and when to use them:
    • Cleats – made for casual use, typically use small metal coils or studs to provide grip
    • Traction Spikes – made for icy trails, icy snow, and packed snow for hikers
    • Crampons – technical mountaineering focused for climbers, glacier travel, and steep snow
  • Parts of the traction device to pay attention to when choosing equipment for your purpose – spike, chain and links, harness, and design
  • History of traction devices – from rudimentary crampons to modern innovations
  • Limitations of traction spikes:
    • Common Failure Points – the harness, connecting chains, and the spikes
    • Terrain Limitations – gravel, soft snow, and steep terrain
    • Durability vs. Weight Tradeoffs
  • Five Recommendations:

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

More Episodes

Credits

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Feb 3, 2025 at 4:45 am #3827697
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 118 | Traction Spikes

    In episode 118 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about traction systems for snow travel.

    Feb 3, 2025 at 7:55 am #3827702
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    Wondering if there is a market for a really light spike optimized for glacier trekking, where the spike is just a little bit on the longer side but not “crampon-long” (15 mm?), light and flexible enough for trail running shoes, and sharp enough (carbon steel) for steep pass climbs. Think early season high route alpine travel in the N Cascades, Wind Rivers, etc.

    Feb 3, 2025 at 8:26 am #3827712
    Jerry Adams
    BPL Member

    @retiredjerry

    Locale: Oregon and Washington

    kahtoola microspikes are 10mm?

    those work pretty good

    Feb 3, 2025 at 8:35 am #3827716
    Todd T
    BPL Member

    @texasbb

    Locale: Pacific Northwest

    Kahtoola’s K-10 hiking crampons have 3/4-in (19mm) spikes and weigh about 24 oz (680 g) per pair.  How close/far is that from what you’re thinking?

    Feb 3, 2025 at 11:42 am #3827734
    jscott
    BPL Member

    @book

    Locale: Northern California

    Do you really want to be in technical glacier/ice conditions in trail running shoes?

    maybe!! Not me, but my feet are weird.

    I’m a huge fan of Kahtoola microspikes, that I wear with very light Keen boots. those Kahtoolah K10 crampons look very good indeed.

    Feb 3, 2025 at 3:20 pm #3827752
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I’ve used the K10s and the Hillsound Trail Crampons for glaciers, both with trail running shoes, both are excellent for this purpose.

    The Hillsounds are about 7 oz lighter than the K10s, and the harness does work better on trail running shoes.

    I still think there is weight to be saved, though. The new Kahtoola Ghost harness with these types of spikes would be the bomb for glacier travel w/trail runners and weigh less than 12 oz…

