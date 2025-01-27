Podcast Episode January 27, 2025

Episode 117 | Snowshoe Sizing

together with Garage Grown Gear Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands. See what's new this week at Garage Grown Gear

Episode Summary

In episode 117 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn how to size snowshoes, minimize sinkage, and save energy for your next winter adventure in deep snow.

Listen Now

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Show Notes

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

New Masterclass: Avalanche Awareness and Safety – January 29, 2025

Avalanche Awareness and Safety – January 29, 2025 Newsletter: January 19, 2025 – Snowshoe Sizing

January 19, 2025 – Snowshoe Sizing Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Northern Lites Snowshoes Northern Lites are just what their name implies: lightweight snowshoes that are meant to withstand rugged, snow-covered mountains. Loved and lauded by athletes, weekend-warriors and first-timers alike, these USA-made snowshoes will open your eyes to the beauty of a lightweight, snow-top flotation device. WEIGHT: 1.7 to 3.1 lb (0.77 to 1.4 kg) See it at Garage Grown Gear

How do you Size Snowshoes?

What factors should affect your choice of snowshoes – body weight & snow conditions

Connolly, D. A., & Bassett, D. R. (2002). “Changes in selected fitness parameters following six weeks of snowshoe training.” Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research”, 16(1), 135-141. DOI: 10.1519/00124278-200202000-00021.”

How do snowshoes work?

The role of snow density

Calculating snowshoe size

Three important questions – What size snowshoes should I take? How much can I expect to sink into the snow with proper sized snowshoes? How does snowshoeing affect calorie expenditure?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content