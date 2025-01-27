Live Stream Wed Jan 29 @ 12 PM MST • Avalanche Awareness & Safety for Hikers & Backpackers

Podcast Episode January 27, 2025

Episode 117 | Snowshoe Sizing

together with Garage Grown Gear

Garage Grown Gear Sponsor

Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.

See what's new this week at Garage Grown Gear

In episode 117 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn how to size snowshoes, minimize sinkage, and save energy for your next winter adventure in deep snow.

Northern Lites Snowshoes
Northern Lites Snowshoes

Northern Lites are just what their name implies: lightweight snowshoes that are meant to withstand rugged, snow-covered mountains. Loved and lauded by athletes, weekend-warriors and first-timers alike, these USA-made snowshoes will open your eyes to the beauty of a lightweight, snow-top flotation device.

WEIGHT: 1.7 to 3.1 lb (0.77 to 1.4 kg)
See it at Garage Grown Gear

Disclosure

  • Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Jan 27, 2025 at 4:45 am #3827186
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 117 | Snowshoe Sizing

    In episode 117 of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how to size snowshoes, minimize sinkage, and save energy for your next winter adventure in deep snow.

    Jan 27, 2025 at 11:11 pm #3827247
    Ryan Jordan
    Admin

    @ryan

    Locale: Central Rockies

    I’ve always sized my snowshoes a little on the smaller side, preferring the nimbleness of small decks over the occasionally sloshing through deep snow. I *love* racing snowshoe-sized decks (16 to 18″) but definitely not in deep powder. I *want* to own 4 pairs of snowshoes – a small racing model, a more standard backcountry model (22′) , a tundra model (30″+), and a mountaineering snowshoe with really aggressive traction and a short deck. But I don’t want to buy, store, and maintain 4 pairs!

    So my question is this: if you could only own ONE pair, what would it be and why? And if you absolutely needed/wanted a 2nd pair, what would you add to your arsenal?

