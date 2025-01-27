Episode 117 | Snowshoe Sizing
together with Garage Grown Gear
Today’s episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is sponsored by Garage Grown Gear, your hub for all things ultralight. Garage Grown Gear is dedicated to supporting the growth of small, startup, and cottage brands.
Episode Summary
In episode 117 of the Backpacking Light podcast we're going to learn how to size snowshoes, minimize sinkage, and save energy for your next winter adventure in deep snow.
Listen Now
Show Notes
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- New Masterclass: Avalanche Awareness and Safety – January 29, 2025
- Newsletter: January 19, 2025 – Snowshoe Sizing
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
- Brand: New at Garage Grown Gear
- Gear: Northern Lites Snowshoes
Northern Lites are just what their name implies: lightweight snowshoes that are meant to withstand rugged, snow-covered mountains. Loved and lauded by athletes, weekend-warriors and first-timers alike, these USA-made snowshoes will open your eyes to the beauty of a lightweight, snow-top flotation device.
How do you Size Snowshoes?
- What factors should affect your choice of snowshoes – body weight & snow conditions
- Connolly, D. A., & Bassett, D. R. (2002). “Changes in selected fitness parameters following six weeks of snowshoe training.” Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research”, 16(1), 135-141. DOI: 10.1519/00124278-200202000-00021.”
- How do snowshoes work?
- The role of snow density
- Calculating snowshoe size
- Three important questions – What size snowshoes should I take? How much can I expect to sink into the snow with proper sized snowshoes? How does snowshoeing affect calorie expenditure?
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Trailhead: Winter Backpacking Trailhead
- Skills: Backcountry Travel on Snowshoes for Lightweight Backpackers
How to Subscribe
- Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
More Episodes
Credits
- Executive Producer - Backpacking Light; Show Director and Host - Ryan Jordan; Producer - Chase Jordan; Theme music: Look for Me in the Mountains written by Chris Cunningham and Ryan Jordan, performed by Chris Cunningham (acoustic guitar, lead and harmony vocals, harmonica), Chad Langford (upright bass), and Tom Murphy (mandolin), produced by Basecamp Studios in Bozeman, Montana.
Feedback / Tips / Questions
More Backpacking Light
- Sign up for the Newsletter.
- Become a Backpacking Light Member.
- Follow us elsewhere on the web: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook
Disclosure
- Sponsorship Policy: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including any podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
- Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
- Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
Home › Forums › Episode 117 | Snowshoe Sizing