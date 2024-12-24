Episode 114 | Synthetic Fabric Structures
together with Brynje
Summary
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about the different types of synthetic fibers and fabrics used in outdoor apparel.
In this Episode:
Synthetic Fabric Structures
- The difference between Fibers, Yarns, and Structures
- Advantages of Synthetic Fibers – lighter, cheaper, less absorbent, easier to make fabrics with, & easier to engineer performance
- Synthetic Fabrics and Thermoregulation
- Fabric Structures: How do they impact breathability, air permeability, wicking, and water resistance?
- Gear Testing & Research: How Fishnet Works (Base Layer Fabric Structures)
- Podcast: Episode 110 | Natural vs. Synthetic Fibers
