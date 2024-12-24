You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 114 | Synthetic Fabric Structures
December 24, 2024

Episode 114 | Synthetic Fabric Structures

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn about the different types of synthetic fibers and fabrics used in outdoor apparel.
Image1

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Brynje Fishnet Super Thermo T-Shirt
Brynje Fishnet Super Thermo T-Shirt

Fishnet solves the problem of slow movement (failed wicking) of sweat away from your skin surface by vastly increasing convective airflow in your baselayer. Brynje is the only company combining fishnet with hydrophobic polypropylene fiber, making it a nearly perfect base layer for cold conditions.

WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Brynje USA
Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down
Jolly Gear Triple Crown Button Down

A hybrid woven/knit sun hoody with button-down ventilation. A unique and versatile way to execute the hiking shirt.

WEIGHT: 7.5 oz (213 g)
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • style: combination of button-down, hood, collar, adjustable cuffs with thumbloops
  • stretch fabrics
MAIN ISSUES:
  • not 100% resistant to aggressive swarms of biting mosquitoes
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Jolly Gear
Polartec Alpha at Garage Grown Gear
Polartec Alpha at Garage Grown Gear

Discover the comprehensive selection of Polartec Alpha Direct hoodies, shirts, pants, socks, hats, and more from small, startup, and cottage brands.

See it at Garage Grown Gear

Synthetic Fabric Structures

  • The difference between Fibers, Yarns, and Structures
  • Advantages of Synthetic Fibers – lighter, cheaper, less absorbent, easier to make fabrics with, & easier to engineer performance
  • Synthetic Fabrics and Thermoregulation
  • Fabric Structures: How do they impact breathability, air permeability, wicking, and water resistance?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

