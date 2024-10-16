Basecamp Live Fall '24 Enrollment Now Open - Learn More

Podcast Episode October 16, 2024

Episode 109 | How Fishnet Works

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how fishnet base layers work, we’re gonna talk about a bigger battery and why or why it may not be better than two littler batteries, and we’ll talk about how the most comprehensive backpacking skills education program that we’ve ever offered will help you become a backcountry expert.
microscopic thermal image

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

  • Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

Brynje Fishnet Super Thermo T-Shirt
Brynje Fishnet Super Thermo T-Shirt

Fishnet solves the problem of slow movement (failed wicking) of sweat away from your skin surface by vastly increasing convective airflow in your baselayer. Brynje is the only company combining fishnet with hydrophobic polypropylene fiber, making it a nearly perfect base layer for cold conditions.

WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Brynje USA
Nitecore NB20000 Carbon Fiber Portable Battery Charger (Gen3)
Nitecore NB20000 Carbon Fiber Portable Battery Charger (Gen3)

The new Gen3 version is now lighter, with a higher energy density, easier-to-read battery level indicator, and two USB-C ports.

WEIGHT: 10.3 ounces (291 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
NEW on MARKET - September 18, 2024
Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS
Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS

The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite.

WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g)
WHAT'S UNIQUE:
  • can transmit photos and voice memos
  • reverse-charging capability
  • integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps
See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Fishnet Baselayers: How do they Work?

  • The problem with wicking moisture in cold weather conditions – The Mancusi Dilemma
  • Using infrared microscopic imaging to study how moisture wicks from fabrics
  • Why does fishnet work, and what does it work well with?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

(Updated April 9, 2024)

  • Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  • Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price. Affiliate commissions represent less than 15% of Backpacking Light's gross revenue. More than 70% of our revenue comes from Membership Fees. So if you'd really like to support our work, don't buy gear you don't need - support our consumer advocacy work and become a Member instead.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
