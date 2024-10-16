Podcast Episode October 16, 2024

Episode 109 | How Fishnet Works

Episode Sponsor

Listen

Summary

In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how fishnet base layers work, we’re gonna talk about a bigger battery and why or why it may not be better than two littler batteries, and we’ll talk about how the most comprehensive backpacking skills education program that we’ve ever offered will help you become a backcountry expert.



In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.

Featured Brands and Products

NEW on MARKET - September 18, 2024 Garmin inReach Messenger PLUS The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite. WEIGHT: 4.1 ounces (116 g) WHAT'S UNIQUE: can transmit photos and voice memos

can transmit photos and voice memos reverse-charging capability

reverse-charging capability integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps See it at REI See it at Garage Grown Gear

Fishnet Baselayers: How do they Work?

The problem with wicking moisture in cold weather conditions – The Mancusi Dilemma

Using infrared microscopic imaging to study how moisture wicks from fabrics

Why does fishnet work, and what does it work well with?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

Submit a Tip, Trick, or Question

Share your tips, tricks, story, and questions on the podcast – submit it via our website!

Elevate Your Expertise

Discover more trusted research and expert insights to elevate your backcountry experience: