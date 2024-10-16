Episode 109 | How Fishnet Works
In today’s episode of the Backpacking Light podcast we’re going to learn how fishnet base layers work, we’re gonna talk about a bigger battery and why or why it may not be better than two littler batteries, and we’ll talk about how the most comprehensive backpacking skills education program that we’ve ever offered will help you become a backcountry expert.
Featured Brands and Products
- Brynje Fishnet Base Layers
- Nitecore NB20000 Gen 3 Portable Battery Charger
- Garmin inReach Messenger Plus
Fishnet solves the problem of slow movement (failed wicking) of sweat away from your skin surface by vastly increasing convective airflow in your baselayer. Brynje is the only company combining fishnet with hydrophobic polypropylene fiber, making it a nearly perfect base layer for cold conditions.
The new Gen3 version is now lighter, with a higher energy density, easier-to-read battery level indicator, and two USB-C ports.
The Garmin inReach Messenger Plus is currently the only satellite messaging device on the market that can transmit photos and audio messages (voice memos) via satellite.
- can transmit photos and voice memos
- reverse-charging capability
- integrates with both Garmin Messenger (messaging) and Garmin Explore (navigation) smartphone apps
Fishnet Baselayers: How do they Work?
- The problem with wicking moisture in cold weather conditions – The Mancusi Dilemma
- Using infrared microscopic imaging to study how moisture wicks from fabrics
- Why does fishnet work, and what does it work well with?
