Episode 107 | Backpack Ventilation with Vaucluse
In episode 107 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we are going to learn about backpack ventilation and have a chat about pack design and its impact on thermoregulation with Vaucluse founder Brice Sokolowski.
- October 9, 2024 – Minimalist Footwear: Design, Materials, Technologies and Performance for Multi-Day Backpacking
Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A's, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Interview with Brice Sokolowsi
Today’s guest is Brice Sokolowski, the founder of Vaucluse Ventilation Gear, a new startup company that manufactures aftermarket backpack ventilation systems to help keep you drier and sweating less when you’re carrying a backpack. The interview covers a range of discussions ranging from gear design to the entrepreneurship journey.
- Check out Vaucluse Ventilation Gear at Garage Grown Gear or the Vaucluse Website.
Vaucluse Gear manufactures attachable ventilation frames that easily fit on your favorite backpack to increase airflow. Their gear is designed to attach to backpacks (framed or frameless) in seconds and upgrade airflow, reduce back heat, and increase comfort. Made in the USA.
