Podcast Episode September 25, 2024

Episode 107 | Backpack Ventilation with Vaucluse

Summary

In episode 107 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we are going to learn about backpack ventilation and have a chat about pack design and its impact on thermoregulation with Vaucluse founder Brice Sokolowski.

Backpacking Ventilation with Vaucluse

In this Episode:

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Interview with Brice Sokolowsi

Today’s guest is Brice Sokolowski, the founder of Vaucluse Ventilation Gear, a new startup company that manufactures aftermarket backpack ventilation systems to help keep you drier and sweating less when you’re carrying a backpack. The interview covers a range of discussions ranging from gear design to the entrepreneurship journey.

Vaucluse Backpack Ventilation Gear
Vaucluse Backpack Ventilation Gear

Vaucluse Gear manufactures attachable ventilation frames that easily fit on your favorite backpack to increase airflow. Their gear is designed to attach to backpacks (framed or frameless) in seconds and upgrade airflow, reduce back heat, and increase comfort. Made in the USA.

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Host
  • Chase Jordan - Producer
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

  This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees.

  Product mentions: Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for product mentions or placements in editorial coverage, including podcast episode content not excplicitly identified as sponsored content.
  Some (but not all) of the links in these show notes may be affiliate links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a commission on your entire order, which varies between 3% and 15% of the purchase price.
  • Learn more about affiliate commissions, influencer marketing, and our consumer advocacy work by reading our article Stop wasting money on gear.
  • Sep 25, 2024 at 4:45 am #3818766
    Backpacking Light
    Admin

    @backpackinglight

    Locale: Rocky Mountains

    Companion forum thread to: Episode 107 | Backpack Ventilation with Vaucluse

    Sep 25, 2024 at 11:44 am #3818780
    Bill Budney
    BPL Member

    @billb

    Locale: Central NYS

    The thing that surprises me is that something like the Vaucluse frame is necessary. It boggles my mind that packs that press a waterproof layer against your back ever became popular at all.

    It isn’t about sweat — it’s about dumping the heat generated by backpacking.

    One of the evolutionary adaptations that allow humans to walk/run farther than most other animals is our hairless backs. They are a big part of the cooling that makes it possible for us to travel so far in a day.

    We have had so many discussions about why ponchos are more comfortable than rain jackets above 40-50F (5-10C) because ponchos don’t press press a waterproof layer against your back. Why spoil that with a backpack that does the same?

    BTW, I really like the optional mesh sleeve that covers the Vaucluse frame. It improves comfort and decreases snagging on expensive UL fabrics (such as Echo or Alpha Direct).

    Sep 25, 2024 at 1:37 pm #3818788
    Brad W
    BPL Member

    @rocko99

    Interesting product. The reason I love Zpacks Arc line of packs is you get a really great airflow design and for an incredible weight-20oz +/-.

    Sep 25, 2024 at 4:26 pm #3818801
    JCH
    BPL Member

    @pastyj-2-2

    ^ That.  Love my Arc Haul.

    Sep 25, 2024 at 6:40 pm #3818805
    David D
    BPL Member

    @ddf

    I loosen my Kakwa straps a bit and place most of the weight on my hips.  It creates a gap between my back and pack and walking provides a bit of pumping moving air without swaying or shaking.

    Problem solved!

