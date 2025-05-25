Introduction

For years, I viewed sitting in the backcountry as a comfort-based indulgence – something to weigh carefully against my base pack weight, rather than a decision grounded in performance or recovery outcomes. But as I’ve aged, gained more experience, and refined my framework for evaluating the total cost of backcountry effort, my perspective has shifted.

Today, I see seated rest not simply as comfort, but as a biomechanical and physiological recovery tool – a way to actively influence fatigue reduction, movement economy, and next-day hiking performance. In the context of long, weight-bearing days on foot, the idea that “sitting is the new smoking” falls apart quickly. For sedentary office workers, excessive sitting may indeed be a health liability. But for a backpacker who’s been walking several miles for several hours with a pack on their back, sitting isn’t a threat – it’s a prescription for recovery.

Updates & Corrections Log May 2025 – Introduction expanded to include a case for chairs anchored to biomechanical and metabolic recovery science. Expanded a use case for folding chairs in sand, snow, tundra, and in-tent seating.

August 2024 – New chairs were added to the “Chair Options for Backpacking Section” list to represent more design types. Specs are updated for all products. Additional context is provided (next section) to broaden the discussion of the market category. Thanks to Backpacking Light Members for their ongoing suggestions about the chair market – I’ve incorporated much of your feedback in this revision! Have feedback, a correction, or a fairness concern? Please see our editorial corrections policy.

The Science of Seated Recovery

Recovery begins the moment hiking stops – not solely through sleep or nutrition, but also via postural unloading and neuromuscular reset. When seated in a biomechanically efficient position – characterized by neutral spinal alignment, passive support of the core, and open hip angles – muscle activity in the lumbar and thoracic regions decreases significantly, reducing strain and facilitating relaxation of the postural stabilizers (Makhsous et al., 2009, Claus et al., 2016).

Proper seating also encourages venous return from the lower limbs, which is often compromised during prolonged ground sitting or compressed postures that impede blood flow through the femoral and popliteal regions. Elevating the legs or maintaining an open hip-knee angle during seated recovery improves lower-limb circulation and reduces pooling, which may help mitigate next-morning leg stiffness (Antle et al., 2017, Journal of Vascular Surgery Cases).

In turn, these physiological improvements support enhanced lactate clearance and tissue oxygenation, which are necessary components of overnight recovery. Passive seated rest has been shown to be as effective as low-intensity active recovery for lactate removal in certain conditions, provided that muscular contraction is minimized and circulation remains unobstructed (Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness, ERIC, 2018).

The popular phrase “sitting is the new smoking” primarily applies to sedentary populations in low-activity environments. In the context of high daily energy expenditure from hiking, sitting is not inherently harmful – it is necessary. It represents a physiologically valid and potentially performance-enhancing method of recovery, especially when posture supports the body’s mechanical and circulatory systems (Journal of Applied Physiology, 2022).

Conversely, when seated posture is poor – slouched against a rock, hunched forward with unsupported hips, legs compressed at odd angles – muscle groups that should be relaxing remain partially activated. This prolongs low-grade isometric contraction in the lower back and core, compromises circulation, and contributes to overnight stiffness, joint discomfort, and a noticeable loss of stride efficiency the next morning. What if poor evening posture increases the metabolic cost of the first few miles of your next hiking day, when the body is stiff and cold and adapting to motion again?

From Luxury to Strategic Tool

This article outlines my evolving thinking around seating in the backcountry. While the product recommendations are here, the deeper value is in reframing why sitting matters and how we think about it. Chairs, stools, and pads aren’t just optional luxuries. In some contexts (particularly in cold weather, high-mileage trips, or for aging or injury-prone hikers), they function as strategic recovery systems that enhance long-term comfort and performance.

What follows is my current approach to evaluating seating options through the lens of biomechanics, recovery science, and real-world use cases. This includes determining which seating solution is appropriate for different types of trips. A good chair may not shave weight off your pack, but it may reduce the metabolic cost of your next climb. In my experience, that trade-off is often worth it.

There are pads, stools, and chairs. I use all three, depending on the circumstances.

For most of my backpacking trips, I take a chair because the rest of my gear is light, and it gives me room to add back a few luxury items. I no longer consider a place to sit a luxury item. My aging body wins the argument with my postal scale every time.

For day hiking, I take a stool because it’s fast and easy and more comfortable than a sit pad. For long-distance treks where I’m counting ounces, the sit pad wins. And on backpacking trips with fewer miles and shorter days where I don’t mind carrying the extra weight, a chair wins out.

This is what I use the most for 3-season backpacking and hiking:

And for environments where I know I’ll spend most of my time sitting on sand, gravel, snow, in a tent, or under a low-hanging tarp, I still opt for my Crazy Creek Hex 2.0. It doubles as part of my sleeping pad system if needed (because it unbuckles and lies flat).

Crazy Creek also makes a lighter (and less durable) version simply known as The Chair, which I’ve been grabbing more often simply to save weight over the Hex.

Crazy Creek The Chair At 4 ounces lighter than the Hex 2.0, The Chair is the current standard in lightweight folding chair design. Ideal for use on snow, sand, gravel, in a tent, or in a low-hanging floorless shelter. 600D polyester outer fabric, flat bar fiberglass stays, 1/2″ closed-cell foam padding, adjustable back angle, and 16.8 ounce (476 g). See it at Crazy Creek

Context

I don’t need a new chair every year. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the chair I purchased five years ago. It’s still functional, it’s still the lightest chair available, it’s still the most comfortable chair (for me), and I think I’m going to get a few more years of use out of it before the fabric rips out.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t continue to evaluate the market for something better.

As a publisher of information about backpacking gear, battling shiny object syndrome takes an enormous amount of energy and restraint. The outcomes of following trendy recommendations from PR firms and influencers include overstuffed gear closets (rooms, sheds, storage units?) and over-extended credit card balances.

I received an interesting question via email from someone who was being very careful about the current seasonal sales offered by many retailers right now:

“What gear have you carried consistently in your pack for the past five years that you’d buy again today?”

I love this question because it speaks to my desire to live a more sustainable lifestyle where I’m not buying the latest and greatest model in the same product category every year. I have to admit that my philosophy for gear buying has shifted somewhat through the years, prioritizing gear that is a little more durable and a little more versatile.

After reviewing my past gear lists, and then closing my eyes and visualizing the memories of the things that give me the most joy on long backpacking trips, near the top of the list is the camp chair.

Whoever said “sitting is the new smoking” never gained the appreciation for a comfortable place to sit at the end of a long day of hiking.

I reviewed the two most popular chairs a few years ago, and discussed “seat engineering” a bit to pick the one that I liked the best and found to be the most comfortable.

Since that time, a dozen new “ultralight” chairs have hit the market, including offerings from REI, Helinox, Big Agnes, Nemo, Sea to Summit, and others. And I’ve tried them all. Some are indeed a little more comfortable than the REI Flexlite Air and the Helinox Chair Zero, but none of them seem worth the additional weight (often 6 ounces or more) to me.

One exception to the “is it worth the extra weight?” question that I would consider, however, is that which is related to body weight. Some of the lightest chairs have a weight rating of less than 250 pounds. If you are near this body weight, or heavier, you may do fine in the lightest chairs, but they are likely to wobble a bit and may not fit your body well (i.e., not enough height or width). For you, weight capacity may be an additional consideration. Chairs with higher body weight capacity also weigh more.

A newer addition – this year’s Hot New Chair – the Nemo Moonlight Elite (18 oz / 510 g) is a serious contender – and it reclines. It’s also available in a heavier (“non-elite”) model with a much cheaper price tag.

However, the Nemo Moonlight Elite Chair MSRP’s at $180. Did you read that right? That’s not a typo.

For a couple of Benjamins, I can buy a pretty swanky chair with upholstered cushions. Granted, it’s not a smoking chair per se, and it’s not light enough to take backpacking, but it’s an interesting perspective nonetheless.

The Garner Strap: An issue with any chair with legs – the feet sink into soft ground. The Garner strap is one lightweight DIY solution if you find yourself in soft and sandy environments regularly.

Some users will also find comfort in hammock-style chairs like the Dutchware Netless (4 ounces / 110 g and up, depending on the fabric and suspension options). I find myself in areas without trees as much as with them, so a hammock chair isn’t a versatile option for me.

My first backpacking chair was a sling chair made by Mountainsmith. I purchased it in 1987 at a used gear sale for $3, and it weighed about 7 ounces (198 g). Sling chairs are not as comfortable as hammock chairs but they are usable on the ground without trees. They weigh 3 to 5 ounces (85 to 142 g), do not provide butt padding, and are very compact. The modern-day version of the Mountainsmith Slingback and the Litesmith QuikBack UL are the most popular options. The Slingback is slightly heavier but uses trekking poles for support and is larger and more supportive for me than the minimalist and much more expensive QuikBack UL.

Even lighter and more compact than hammock and sling chairs – a simple adjustable strap. Suluk46 executes the concept flawlessly with the Puttuck Strap Chair (2.6 ounces / 64 g). The strap slides around your back and the front of your knees to keep your bent knees in a comfortable sitting position, requiring less abdominal and back fatigue than when not using the strap in the same position.

So, despite some new market additions, my recommendations on camp chairs haven’t changed much. I’m still carrying the REI Flexlite Air Chair because it fits my body type the best and is the most comfortable chair for me at the end of a long day.

I’ve been experimenting with sleeping pad sleeve chairs like the new Sea to Summit Air Chair Kit, which weighs only 8.1 ounces (230 g) and can be used with your inflatable sleeping pad to convert into a chair. This is a similar sitting concept to the iconic Crazy Creek chair style, but a bit lighter. My use case for these types of chairs is fairly limited – I like them for in-tent use during the winter months, when it’s too cold or stormy to hang outside during a blizzard. However, my initial experiments have proven “inflatable” chairs to be wobbly and cumbersome to set up. In addition, I get a little bit spooked taking my sleeping pad out of the tent where it’s near rocky or poky ground, even though most of it is protected by the chair sleeve.

The one chair that I’ve added to my gear closet (which I justify because it takes up so little space) is the new REI Flexlite Air Camp Stool. At 11 oz (310 g), there’s less fiddling around with poles and assembly. It doesn’t have a back, so its comfort is limited. But my oh my, it sure is nice for strapping to my little pack for coffee breaks or wildlife glassing when I’m on day hikes where I find myself sitting for extended periods of time.

DIY Options from the Backpacking Light Community Camp Stool (5.5 ounces / 156 g)

Carbon-Leg Full Chair (13 oz / 369 g)

I still use ultralight foam sit pads when I’m counting grams and want an option that’s as easy to use as possible for quick breaks on the trail. Find a log or rock, whip out the pad, lay it down, and voila! As I’ve aged and (psychologically) have become more averse to ground-sitting, I still use ultralight sit pads surprisingly often. I like the Garage Grown Gear Sit Pad, which is light, cheap, and small, and has become my preferred “chair” for most day hiking when my sit breaks are short.

More comfortable than a foam sit pad is an inflatable one like the Klymit V-Seat. I’ve punctured two of them when sitting directly on the ground (they aren’t particularly abrasion-resistant), but you might consider combining with a sling chair for protection and additional butt comfort.

Finally, there’s the Rova X6, an all-carbon vaporware chair that’s more rigid than the other options discussed here but extraordinarily expensive ($340). And with a weight near 2 pounds (907 g), you’re not only draining your pocketbook; you’ve now left the realm of saving weight sensibly. Reduce material, drop the weight, and build it in a size suitable for a backpack frame pad sleeve – then call us back.

Chair Options for Backpacking

Included in the list below are some additional chair options less than two pounds that span the range from simple to luxurious, across all price points.

Related Content Gear Review: Lightweight Backpacking Chairs: REI Flexlite Air Chair vs. Helinox Chair Zero