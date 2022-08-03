Level up your photography game with better skills and techniques, and learn to choose the right camera and equipment for your style of backpacking.
How come my trip pictures never look as good as other people’s?
That’s a question we hear a lot around Backpacking Light. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to take your photography from very poor to pretty good. Buying the world’s most expensive camera won’t make a difference if you don’t have a solid foundation of skills.
Understanding the science behind photography and some basic lessons on composition can go a long way. Once you’ve got that down, choosing the correct gear makes a much bigger difference.
Keynote: Photography Skills and Gear for Backpacking (Member Q&A) (~30 minutes)
- photography 101
- cameras for backpacking
- accessories
- managing cameras in inclement weather
- post production
Q&A (~ 30 minutes)
- TBA
About the Event & Access Info
- Event Description: Photography Skills and Gear for Backpacking (Member Q&A)
- Livestream Date and Time: Thursday, August 4th, 2022, 5:30 PM US Mountain Time
Backpacking Light Member Q&A Sessions are Hour-Long Members-Only Live Events – they are recorded and the recorded session will be made available below after the live event has ended.
To access the live or recorded (video) version of this event, a printable slide deck for note-taking, and the related resources/downloads, you must be logged in with an active Basic, Premium, or Unlimited Membership.
Become a Member Today to Access the Live & Recorded Versions of this Event
Members-Only: Watch the Recorded Video & Access Additional Resources
- Download the Slide Deck (to be available shortly before the event)
Ask a Question
Submit your questions via Chat below before or during the event, or respond to our calls for questions when we post them on Instagram, Twitter, or in our email newsletter or the forum below.
Additional Resources
- To be made available shortly after the event
DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)
- Some (but not all) of the links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Home › Forums › Photography Skills and Gear for Backpacking