How come my trip pictures never look as good as other people’s?

That’s a question we hear a lot around Backpacking Light. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to take your photography from very poor to pretty good. Buying the world’s most expensive camera won’t make a difference if you don’t have a solid foundation of skills.

Understanding the science behind photography and some basic lessons on composition can go a long way. Once you’ve got that down, choosing the correct gear makes a much bigger difference.

Keynote: Photography Skills and Gear for Backpacking (Member Q&A) (~40 minutes)

photography 101

cameras for backpacking

accessories

managing cameras in inclement weather

post production

Q&A (~ 20 minutes)

How can us non-camera-people improve the quality of our photos with our phone (smartphone) while hiking and backpacking?

How do you balance photo quality vs. camera weight, especially while backpacking with interchangeable-lens cameras? Which lens(es) should I take?

What are the tradeoffs between just taking my phone (and a portable battery charger) as my camera vs. taking my phone (and leaving it off, thus not needing a portable battery charger) and a dedicated camera?

How do I protect the rotating barrel on a zoom lens from sand intrusion on a desert backpacking trip?

How do ultralight backpackers deal with reflectors? Can we use mylar, Tyvek, Dyneema Composite Fabrics?

Is a fill flash required when capturing portraits of my backpacking buddies?

Is there a way to utilize trekking poles as a backpacking camera tripod?

