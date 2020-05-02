LiteAF 35L Curve Backpack Review

Introduction
The LiteAF 35L Curve Backpack (16 oz / 453 g, $255+*) is a frameless ultralight pack constructed partially of Dyneema Composite fabric. This minimalist pack features thin, s-shaped shoulder straps, a close-fitting, stable fit, and accessible water-bottle pockets. As this is a 35 L frameless pack, it requires a collection of gear with low volume.*Weight and price will vary due to customization, torso size, and optional hip-belt. A stock model (the "Fast Track" configuration is $299), which is the pack I reviewed for this article.
About This Review
This Limited Review is based on over 20 days of winter-season testing with my personal kit, group gear, and first aid supplies needed to lead four-hour snowshoe tours from Donner Summit up to Castle Pass, which is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains just northwest of Lake Tahoe.
Features & Specifications
Features and specs are for the Fast Track configuration unless otherwise noted.
- overview
- weight: 16 oz (453 grams)
- MSRP:
- $255+ for custom models
- $299 for the stock (Fast Track) configuration
- color options: black, silver, white, red, green, pink, and purple
- sizing: unisex (small, medium, and large)
- fabrics
- Dyneema Composite Fabrics CT9HK.18/wov.6 (5.0 osy) on back, bottom, and lower front panels
- Dyneema Composite Fabrics CT5K.18/wov.32c (2.92 osy) on sides and front
- Spandex/nylon blend stretch woven (external pockets)
- 19″ S-Shaped shoulder straps which are 3.25″ wide constructed of 1/4″ spacer mesh and 3/8″ closed cell foam
- three point side cord compression with lineloc 3 adjusters
- four trekking pole loops (includes four each of 12″ shock cords with mini cord locks)
- top buckle roll-top closure with two KAMsnaps
- adjustable flat bottom side pockets with drain hole
- each pocket fits two one-liter Smartwater bottles securely
- pockets adjust with shock cord and mini cord locks
- two 1″ loops for attaching a removable hip belt or fanny pack to
- dual adjust sternum strap
- all internal seams sealed with Dyneema seam tape
- lower V Loop with dual lineloc 3 adjusters (can secure a bulky item like a closed cell foam pad)
- two shoulder strap pockets *NEW SLIM DESIGN* (fits an XL and standard phone quite well)
- bottom pocket with trash port
- removable top Y strap
Member's Only Content
Login as a Premium or Unlimited Member to read the Performance Assessment and Commentary sections of this review:
Performance Assessment
- Comfort
- Durability
- Water Resistance
- Usability
- Quality
Detail Photos
Commentary
- What Makes The LiteAF 35L Curve Pack Unique?
- Shoulder Strap Design
- Customer Service Evaluation
- Order Customization
Compared To...
- LiteAF 35L Curve Fast Track Backpack
- vs. Mountainsmith Zerk Backpack
Strengths & Limitations
Member's only version is 1,600 words and includes 22 photographs and/or illustrations.
Where to Buy
- See the 35L Curve Backpacks at the LiteAF website.
Related Content
Reviews:
- Drop 40L Backpack Review
- Mountainsmith Zerk 40 Review
- Hyperlite Mountain Gear Junction Backpack Review
Forums:
- See some of our community’s fastpack recommendations
DISCLOSURE (Updated November 7, 2019)
- Product(s) discussed in this article may have been purchased by the author(s) from a retailer or direct from a manufacturer, or by Backpacking Light for the author. The purchase price may have been discounted as a result of our industry professional status with the seller. However, these discounts came with no obligation to provide media coverage or a product review. Backpacking Light does not accept compensation or donated/discounted products in exchange for guaranteed media placement or product review coverage.
- Some (but not all) of the links in this article may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
- Read about our approach to journalistic integrity, product reviews, and affiliate marketing here.