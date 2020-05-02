LiteAF 35L Curve Backpack Review

Introduction

The LiteAF 35L Curve Backpack (16 oz / 453 g, $255+*) is a frameless ultralight pack constructed partially of Dyneema Composite fabric. This minimalist pack features thin, s-shaped shoulder straps, a close-fitting, stable fit, and accessible water-bottle pockets. As this is a 35 L frameless pack, it requires a collection of gear with low volume.

About This Review

*Weight and price will vary due to customization, torso size, and optional hip-belt. A stock model (the " Fast Track " configuration is $299), which is the pack I reviewed for this article.

This Limited Review is based on over 20 days of winter-season testing with my personal kit, group gear, and first aid supplies needed to lead four-hour snowshoe tours from Donner Summit up to Castle Pass, which is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains just northwest of Lake Tahoe.

Features & Specifications

Features and specs are for the Fast Track configuration unless otherwise noted.

overview weight: 16 oz (453 grams) MSRP: $255+ for custom models $299 for the stock (Fast Track) configuration color options: black, silver, white, red, green, pink, and purple sizing: unisex (small, medium, and large)

fabrics Dyneema Composite Fabrics CT9HK.18/wov.6 (5.0 osy) on back, bottom, and lower front panels Dyneema Composite Fabrics CT5K.18/wov.32c (2.92 osy) on sides and front Spandex/nylon blend stretch woven (external pockets)

19″ S-Shaped shoulder straps which are 3.25″ wide constructed of 1/4″ spacer mesh and 3/8″ closed cell foam

three point side cord compression with lineloc 3 adjusters

four trekking pole loops (includes four each of 12″ shock cords with mini cord locks)

top buckle roll-top closure with two KAMsnaps

adjustable flat bottom side pockets with drain hole each pocket fits two one-liter Smartwater bottles securely pockets adjust with shock cord and mini cord locks

two 1″ loops for attaching a removable hip belt or fanny pack to

dual adjust sternum strap

all internal seams sealed with Dyneema seam tape

lower V Loop with dual lineloc 3 adjusters (can secure a bulky item like a closed cell foam pad)

two shoulder strap pockets *NEW SLIM DESIGN* (fits an XL and standard phone quite well)

bottom pocket with trash port

removable top Y strap

Member's Only Content Login as a Premium or Unlimited Member to read the Performance Assessment and Commentary sections of this review: Performance Assessment Comfort

Durability

Water Resistance

Usability

Quality Detail Photos Commentary What Makes The LiteAF 35L Curve Pack Unique?

Shoulder Strap Design

Customer Service Evaluation

Order Customization Compared To... LiteAF 35L Curve Fast Track Backpack

vs. Mountainsmith Zerk Backpack Strengths & Limitations Member's only version is 1,600 words and includes 22 photographs and/or illustrations.

Where to Buy

See the 35L Curve Backpacks at the LiteAF website.

Related Content

Reviews:

Forums:

See some of our community’s fastpack recommendations