LiteAF 35L Curve Backpack Review

by on Gear Review (Limited), New Features

Introduction

The LiteAF 35L Curve Backpack (16 oz / 453 g, $255+*) is a frameless ultralight pack constructed partially of Dyneema Composite fabric. This minimalist pack features thin, s-shaped shoulder straps, a close-fitting, stable fit, and accessible water-bottle pockets. As this is a 35 L frameless pack, it requires a collection of gear with low volume.

*Weight and price will vary due to customization, torso size, and optional hip-belt. A stock model (the "Fast Track" configuration is $299), which is the pack I reviewed for this article.
LiteAF Pack Photo

LiteAF 35L Curve Pack in its stock ("Fast Track") configuration. Photo: LiteAF

About This Review

This Limited Review is based on over 20 days of winter-season testing with my personal kit, group gear, and first aid supplies needed to lead four-hour snowshoe tours from Donner Summit up to Castle Pass, which is located in the Sierra Nevada mountains just northwest of Lake Tahoe.

Features & Specifications

Features and specs are for the Fast Track configuration unless otherwise noted.

  • overview
    • weight: 16 oz (453 grams)
    • MSRP:
      • $255+ for custom models
      • $299 for the stock (Fast Track) configuration
    • color options: black, silver, white, red, green, pink, and purple
    • sizing: unisex (small, medium, and large)
  • fabrics
    • Dyneema Composite Fabrics CT9HK.18/wov.6 (5.0 osy) on back, bottom, and lower front panels
    • Dyneema Composite Fabrics CT5K.18/wov.32c (2.92 osy) on sides and front
    • Spandex/nylon blend stretch woven (external pockets)
  • 19″ S-Shaped shoulder straps which are 3.25″ wide constructed of 1/4″ spacer mesh and 3/8″ closed cell foam
  • three point side cord compression with lineloc 3 adjusters
  • four trekking pole loops (includes four each of 12″ shock cords with mini cord locks)
  • top buckle roll-top closure with two KAMsnaps
  • adjustable flat bottom side pockets with drain hole
    • each pocket fits two one-liter Smartwater bottles securely
    • pockets adjust with shock cord and mini cord locks
  • two 1″ loops for attaching a removable hip belt or fanny pack to
  • dual adjust sternum strap
  • all internal seams sealed with Dyneema seam tape
  • lower V Loop with dual lineloc 3 adjusters (can secure a bulky item like a closed cell foam pad)
  • two shoulder strap pockets *NEW SLIM DESIGN* (fits an XL and standard phone quite well)
  • bottom pocket with trash port
  • removable top Y strap

Performance Assessment

  • Comfort
  • Durability
  • Water Resistance
  • Usability
  • Quality

Detail Photos

Commentary

  • What Makes The LiteAF 35L Curve Pack Unique?
  • Shoulder Strap Design
  • Customer Service Evaluation
  • Order Customization

Compared To...

  • LiteAF 35L Curve Fast Track Backpack
  • vs. Mountainsmith Zerk Backpack

Strengths & Limitations

Where to Buy

