Learning Curve: Backpacking is the Great Equalizer

I have always been an average athlete. In fact, I could probably be considered a below-average athlete. One of my clearest childhood memories is from sixth grade. I was standing alone at recess when I heard one of the Cool Sports Kids tell another Cool Sports Kid: “We would have won the soccer game in gym class, but the teacher made us have Maggie on our team.”

Some memories just stand out because they perfectly encapsulate the entire middle school experience, right?

Well, Cool Sports Kid, joke’s on you! 15 years later, that soccer loser would go on to complete a very average thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail.

Long-distance backpacking is one of the only tiers of the athletic realm where being average means nothing, because there is no competition. As the miles accumulate into the hundreds, and then thousands, most hikers (hopefully) stop comparing themselves to the people around them. They settle in with a group that is moving around their pace, and are too enraptured by the journey to care if they’re hiking 15 miles per day compared to someone else’s 25 miles per day. If you’re a thru-hiker still consumed by those numbers, congratulations, but you’re probably not the target audience of this column.

A woman hikes on a hill above the city of Bozeman, Montana

Averagely hiking around Bozeman, Montana a few weeks ago.

I’ve spent the last eight years living in a mountain town that attracts super-athletes in every category. The person in front of you at the grocery store, delivering your pizza, or parked next to you at the trailhead: any one of them could be a truly exceptional mountain athlete. If you’re hiking a peak, someone will run past you. If you’re pushing your bike up a seemingly impassable section of trail, another mountain biker is coming up behind you, clipped into their pedals on their third lap of the morning. It’s not competitive per se, but the comparison can be impossible to ignore. It’s like that sixth-grade gym class: if I am with a group of friends running, biking, or peak bagging, I am probably last. I might be an average athlete, but with my group of friends, my partner, and my chosen hometown, I fall far below average.

This is where backpacking provides freedom and relief. Backpacking isn’t competitive. You hike at your own pace, and the primary goal is to finish what you started. I constantly compared myself to other people when I first began backpacking. I’d look ahead in the guidebook and worry about being slower on climbs, having to stop before everyone else, needing more breaks. I worried they’d hear me breathing hard, or notice that I couldn’t hold a conversation because I was too busy rationing my oxygen. This created a needless cycle of stress and anxiety, worrying about the pace of the group and whether I was going to slow people down.

A woman rests on top of a boulder field with a view of a valley beneath her

Off-trail scrambling with no timeline and only minor levels of terrain-induced stress.

But of course, none of it mattered. I was slower than some people and faster than others—we all hiked at our own paces, and no one cared. If someone was having a good day, they were faster. If they were feeling worn out, they were slower and stopped earlier. Sometimes I hiked all day with people and sometimes I preferred to be on my own. Eventually it stopped bothering me when someone would pull ahead on long climbs. I’d either see them at camp, or I wouldn’t. Slowly, that fear of inadequacy I’d experienced in every other athletic endeavor faded.

That’s how long-distance backpacking goes. Hikers of all athletic abilities are doing the same thing, just at different paces. If the backpacking trip takes eight days instead of six, the biggest consideration is taking a few extra days’ worth of food, or planning for another resupply.

A woman in sunglasses sits on a ledge above the grand canyon

Backpacking in the Grand Canyon this fall. This group had varying athletic capabilities and it! Was! Still! Fun!

The only real definition of success with backpacking is reaching the end of your route or trail, and even that isn’t set in stone. Sick of your section hike? Finish early. Run out of time and money? Turn your thru-hike into a LASH. There are no winners; thus, there are no losers. The person who took seven months to hike the Appalachian Trail still thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail, just like the person who did it in 100 days.

As an average athlete, this loose definition of success is one of my favorite aspects of backpacking. An athletic activity that requires nothing more than forward motion over an extended period of time is a great equalizer in the world of sports.

Being an average athlete in a high-achieving mountain town is no longer shameful—I actually see it as a benefit. There’s less pressure as an average athlete—I’ve learned not to expect excellence, and to appreciate the activity at face value. When I set out from a trailhead, I’m not trying to set a record, impress anyone, or even look particularly good while I’m out there. I’m just there to hike, and it makes me enjoy it more. I’m accustomed to things feeling hard for me: I get winded easily, I need a lot of sleep each night, and my knees hurt on the steep downhills. If I think I’ll need more time, I plan for it without feeling bad about myself.

A woman sits on a boulder at the shores of an alpine lake, looking across the water.

Enjoying a hard-earned rest at an alpine lake. I don’t know how long it took to get here, and it doesn’t matter.

The “average is a blessing” lesson was not an easy pill to swallow. I’ve always wanted to be naturally good at things. This fruitless desire made me competitive, prone to ignoring risks in other sports like climbing, kayaking, and mountain biking. What I lacked in athleticism I tried to make up for in heady risks. But that pressure doesn’t exist with backpacking. I just get to walk. I don’t have to walk fast, and I don’t have to walk farther than I want to.

I just have to move forward.

My average-ness was solidified for me on the middle school playground: I can’t be good at all sports, and maybe I can’t be excellent at any of them. But being average made me seek out equal playing fields, which meant dedicating more time to scrambling around in the backcountry, exploring remote alpine lakes, planning long-distance hikes, and taking off from trailheads with just my backpack, a few days’ worth of food, and a vague timeline.

The release from performance pressure is something I’ve never experienced in another sport. The idea of being average fades away with the accumulating miles. Out there, I’m just a backpacker, and I always finish what I start.

  Feb 5, 2021 at 4:00 am
    Maggie Slepian
    BPL Member

    @maggieslepian

    Companion forum thread to: Learning Curve: Backpacking is the Great Equalizer

    Maggie Slepian considers what it means to be a perfectly average backpacker in a city (and industry) full of high-achievers.

    Feb 5, 2021 at 5:53 am
    dirtbag
    BPL Member

    @dirtbaghiker

    Enjoyed reading this. Well said Maggie!!  I always say, If there is one thing that I am good at and I enjoy doing, its backpacking/camping.  I can walk thru the forest, up and over mountains across streams and rivers, I can carry everything I need to live and I can sleep out in the wilderness comfortably, day after day and night after night, in all 4 seasons. I can be happy doing this too!! It doesn’t matter what pace I go or where I am going, I am doing it my way.  I am good at this and I am happy. It fulfills me every time I step outdoors and is highly satisfying.  I don’t have to compare myself to anyone, the only comparisons I make are to the views and nature surrounding me for every step I take in a new landscape.

    Feb 5, 2021 at 7:43 am
    Paul Wagner
    BPL Member

    @balzaccom

    Locale: Wine Country

    While I agree with the overall point–that backpacking doesn’t need to be (and in my opinion shouldn’t be) competitive, I am always struck by people who say they aren’t competitive–and then list the ways and whys in which they feel that they cannot compete in one sport or another.

    I often find that people who say they are not competitive are in fact the most competitive of all.  Because by saying they are not competitive, what they are really saying is that they absolutely hate losing, and can’t stand to play sports when they don’t win, or at least finish on the podium. And so they say they don’t like competition, when in fact what they really don’t like is losing.

    I’ve played sports my whole life–at least until my body finally told me to stop with big injuries–but I was rarely, if ever, the best player on the field or court.  I almost never cared whether my team won or lost, although I did care whether or not I played as well as I could.  It was often a delight to be one of the weaker players on a good team—in fact, this was true on the most memorable team of my life–not because we won a lot, but because playing on that team pushed me to play better and gave me no excuses for no doing so.  And I also thought it was great fun to play well on a losing team, trying my best, getting beaten, and realizing that they opponent was simply better, period.  At times I would even laugh out loud when someone good made a play that really and truly showed how good they were–even when it meant that I lost, my team lost, or I got beaten.

    Backpacking isn’t competitive.  No need to mention 25 or 15 miles a day.  Or 10. or 6–because fifteen miles a day is still a lot of miles for most people who backpack.  We all hike out there for different reasons, and some even do so with real physical (and mental, for that matter) disabilities.  And we all have fun.  We all enjoy it.

    I also think that is true for a lot of people in a lot of sports…they just find the appropriate level for their skill and condition, and enjoy the hell out of playing the game.

     

    Feb 5, 2021 at 9:53 am
    Todd Raish
    BPL Member

    @360water

    I am closer to 60 than 50.  Life has shown me that everyone, no matter what your athletic accomplishments are, at some point, has to hang up their cleats, or their ice axe, or their mountain bike, or the 80 liter pack, or stop heli-skiing and return to the blue runs near the base of the mountain.  Even Michael Jordan hung up his high-tops.  It’s inevitable.  Except maybe for Tom Brady.

    However, backpacking is exactly what Maggie says that it is.  Timeless, and for everyone.

    We’ve all seen it on trail:  the young couple hauling the baby stroller up a Colorado mountain while carrying the baby in a backpack.  Or the group of old timers at the base of Pingora, in the Wind River Range, acting like teenagers.  Or the group of middle aged backpackers on trail at 11000FT in Utah who laugh and tell the story that they never played organized sports in their lives.  All of these backpackers are enjoying the outdoors, embracing the difficulty of getting there, in addition to the joy of arriving at the destination.

    We all have backpacking to enjoy until we can’t walk anymore, regardless of ability or athletic pedigree.  I am grateful for the BPL community and the support that they give to each other.  See you on trail.  Thanks to Maggie for a great article.

