Interview with Gear Creator Michael Glavin

Introduction

For more than 20 years, Michael Glavin has created and sold outdoor gear while working for many companies you’ve heard of, including MSR, Cascade Designs, and Sierra Designs. Now he’s the founder and general manager of Zenbivy, making innovative backpacking beds and related products.

We covered many topics during a long interview, including:

Mike’s journey from TV journalist to backpacking gear entrepreneur.

Coming up with the idea for Zenbivy camping beds.

Pitfalls of standardized sleeping bag temperature testing.

Why warm sleeping pads are important, despite industry ignorance.

Working on standards committees is painful.

Details of sleep system design.

Why wholesale product purchasing and dominant retailers inhibit innovation.

How the Internet is changing that business model for the better.

Why radical tent designs are so rare.

And many other interesting topics.

I’ve edited this interview for length and clarity.