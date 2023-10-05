Introduction

The ubiquitous ZPacks Duplex, perhaps the most popular ultralight trekking pole tent for modern-day thru-hiking, has more competition today than in years past. With new Dyneema Composite Fabrics shelters from Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Tarptent, Durston Gear, Gossamer Gear, and others, thru-hikers and other backpackers who care about their shelter weight have many more options to choose from today.

The following table compares several Dyneema Composite Fabrics shelters. All of them are two-person, side-entry, dual-vestibule tents that are pitched with two trekking poles.

Model Weight MSRP Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P 24 oz $699 ZPacks Duplex 19 oz $699 ZPacks Duplex Zip 20 oz $699 Gossamer Gear the Two DCF 21 oz $589 Durston Gear X-Mid Pro 2P 20 oz $679 Tarptent Dipole 2 Li 27 oz $799 Bonfus Duos 2P 21 oz $739

* The Gosssamer Gear The Two DCF pricing was current as of fall 2022. However, that model is currently unavailable.

Two recently-introduced trekking pole tents include the Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P and the ZPacks Duplex Zip. We have previously reviewed both of these shelters (Unbound 2P Review | Duplex Zip Review).

The Unbound 2P and Duplex Zip beg for a direct comparison. Both of them are six-panel, symmetrical designs with zip-access, side-entry storm doors, and both are generally pitched with a total of 8 tent stakes. They have similar footprints, similar weights, and offer similar levels of weather protection.

We pose a variety of questions about these two shelters and go into detail about a head-to-head comparison of them in the following video.

Watch the Video

Outline (clickable timecodes are available in the video description at YouTube):

0:00 – Coffee

0:25 – Why is the Unbound heavier than the Duplex/Duplex Zip?

1:02 – Which tent is more stormworthy?

2:02 – Any differences in condensation resistance?

2:45 – Which tent would you choose (Duplex vs. Unbound vs. Gossamer Gear Two)?

3:25 – Will the Unbound dethrone your Dipole Li as your DCF tent of choice?

3:55 – Interior door battle: rainbow zipper or D-zipper?

4:23 – Which tent has better guylines?

5:13 – What tent stakes do you recommend with these tents?

6:18 – Which tent has better interior organization/pockets?

6:38 – What about adding peak guylines for stormy weather?

7:08 – Fold and roll vs. stuff (storage)

7:20 – Best vestibule door zippers/guylines?

7:39 – What’s the better tent for 2 people?

7:50 – Privacy, connectedness to nature (canopy fabric differences)

Where to Buy