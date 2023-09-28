This is a preview of a member exclusive premium article. Learn more

Introduction

The ZPacks Duplex Zip Tent is a 2-person, 2-door, 2-vestibule, side-entry trekking pole tent made with Dyneema Composite Fabrics. The ZPacks Duplex Zip weighs 20.4 ounces (577 g) and has an MSRP of $699.

The Duplex Zip, unlike the iconic ZPacks Duplex, has zippered side doors instead of overlapping doors secured with clips. The Duplex Zip also includes peak vents and magnetic door toggles, features that are missing from the Duplex. The ZPacks Duplex, however, is about 2 ounces (56 g) lighter and $30 cheaper than the Duplex Zip.

The embodies the popular category of shelters characterized as “2-person single-wall tents with canopies made from Dyneema Composite Fabrics that are pitched with two trekking poles, and have dual entrances, dual vestibules, and a side-entry design.” Other tents in this category include:

The following table summarizes each of these shelters and compares their weight (not including stakes and storage bags) and cost.

Model Weight MSRP Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P 24 oz $699 ZPacks Duplex 19 oz $699 ZPacks Duplex Zip 20 oz $699 Gossamer Gear the Two DCF 21 oz $589 Durston Gear X-Mid Pro 2P 20 oz $679 Tarptent Dipole 2 Li 27 oz $799 Bonfus Duos 2P 21 oz $739

* The Gosssamer Gear The Two DCF pricing was current as of fall 2022. However, that model is currently unavailable.

The ZPacks Duplex Zip is a so-called “six-panel” trekking pole tent. This design is characterized by two vestibules, each comprised of two panels of fabric (each one being a door), and two large fabric panels that make up the sloping roof ends of each side of the shelter.

The primary design feature of a six-panel tent is its ability to minimize the square footage (and weight) of fabric while providing a reasonable amount of sleeping and vestibule space. Consequently, most six-panel tents are differentiated by their dimensions rather than their structural components and stability. To learn more about this product category, see our Hyperlite Mountain Gear Unbound 2P Tent Review.

Watch the Video Review of the ZPacks Duplex Zip

The following video summarizes my review of the ZPacks Duplex Zip, and includes the following sections (clickable timecodes are available in the video description at YouTube.

0:00 – Introduction

0:36 – Differences between the ZPacks Duplex & Duplex Zip

0:40 – #3 YKK Aquaguard zipper, vestibule door guyline & clip

1:55 – Peak vent (mesh backing issue)

2:36 – Magnetic door closure straps

3:28 – ZPacks Duplex Zip setup / pitching

7:00 – ZPacks Duplex & Duplex Zip features (outside)

8:50 – Dimensions, fit with 2 wide sleeping pads, tall people, couples, pitch footprint

11:14 – Materials – canopy fabric

11:45 – Inside features – vestibule

12:50 – Rainbow zipper

13:42 – My favorite features of dual-door side-entry tents

14:23 – Bathtub floor, end vents, condensation drains

15:54 – Pockets, interior gear loops

16:28 – Bathtub floor material

16:55 – Interior gear storage, livability inside

17:24 – Performance in wind, stake holding power, additional guylines, stability issues

18:54 – Is this an above-the-treeline or 3/4-season tent?

19:16 – Snow loading

19:36 – Heavy rain performance

20:23 – Condensation resistance

21:08 – Recommendations for improvement (condensation drain/vent, peak vent design, cut-and-sew QA/QC)

22:25 – (6-panel tent design) – the Achilles’ heel of these designs

23:29 – Conclusion

--- End of free preview ---