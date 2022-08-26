Podcast Episode August 26, 2022

Episode 66 | Hiking Cameras: Compact, Durable, and Lightweight Cameras for Hiking and Backpacking

Summary

In this skills short episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan and Andrew discuss ultralight cameras for backpacking. Today’s episode is very focused and short – just a quick list of a few lightweight cameras for backpacking that we’ve liked and used to get good results with backcountry photography.

Outline

0:00:00 – podcast intro; Categories of small cameras

0:01:56 – latest model smartphones

0:06:02 – mid-sensor compact cameras

0:08:39 – rugged compact cameras

0:11:57 – action Cameras and the GoPro Camera

0:14:43 – final thoughts: “The best camera is the camera you have with you and ready.”

Resources

Check out Backpacking Light’s Backpacking Cameras and Photography Skills Q&A!