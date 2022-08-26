Live Webinar - Backcountry Photography & Cameras - Aug 4 @ 5:30 PM US MDT


You are here: Home / Education / Podcast / Episode 66 | Hiking Cameras: Compact, Durable, and Lightweight Cameras for Hiking and Backpacking
Podcast Episode August 26, 2022

Episode 66 | Hiking Cameras: Compact, Durable, and Lightweight Cameras for Hiking and Backpacking

Listen

Listen to the podcast on Itunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Summary

In this skills short episode of the Backpacking Light podcast, Ryan and Andrew discuss ultralight cameras for backpacking. Today’s episode is very focused and short – just a quick list of a few lightweight cameras for backpacking that we’ve liked and used to get good results with backcountry photography.

 

Outline

  • 0:00:00 – podcast intro; Categories of small cameras
  • 0:01:56 – latest model smartphones
  • 0:06:02 – mid-sensor compact cameras
  • 0:08:39 – rugged compact cameras
  • 0:11:57 – action Cameras and the GoPro Camera
  • 0:14:43 – final thoughts: “The best camera is the camera you have with you and ready.”

Resources

About the Backpacking Light Podcast

Subscribe

More Episodes

Feedback, Questions, Tips?

Credits

  • Backpacking Light - Executive Producer
  • Ryan Jordan - Director and Co-Host
  • Andrew Marshall - Producer and Co-Host
  • Look for Me in the Mountains - Music

Sponsors

  • This episode of the Backpacking Light Podcast is supported and kept advertising-free by Backpacking Light membership fees. Please consider becoming a member which helps support projects like this podcast, in addition to a whole slew of other benefits!

Contact

You can contact us at [email protected], or follow us on social media -

Disclosure

  • Some links on this page may be “affiliate” links. If you click on one of these links and visit one of our affiliate partners (usually a retailer site), and subsequently place an order with that retailer, we receive a small commission. These commissions help us provide authors with honoraria, fund our editorial projects, podcasts, instructional webinars, and more, and we appreciate it a lot! Thank you for supporting Backpacking Light!
Free Handbook

Get ultralight backpacking skills, gear info, philosophy, news, and more.

Home Forums Episode 66 | Hiking Cameras: Compact, Durable, and Lightweight Cameras for Hiking and Backpacking

Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
Viewing 2 posts - 1 through 2 (of 2 total)
  • You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Subscribe

Get the Newsletter

Get our free Handbook and Receive our weekly newsletter to see what's new at Backpacking Light!


Join Our Community

Become a Backpacking Light Member

Forum Access

Unrestricted access to all forums, plus the ability to post and start new threads.

Premium Content

Unrestricted access to all 2,300+ articles, gear reviews, skills, stories, and more.

Community Posts

Post new content to the community including gear swaps, reviews, trip reports and more!

Online Education

Get unlimited access to all our online education (*Unlimited membership required).

Pack less. Be more. Become a member today!

Get Started

Our Purpose

Backpacking Light helps hikers and other backcountry enthusiasts overcome their barriers to living a life outside in Wild Places.

Inform. Educate. Inspire. Learn more

Email Newsletter

Get Backpacking Light news, updates, gear info, skills, and commentary delivered into your inbox 1-2x/week.

More Links

+1-406-640-HIKE (4453)

© Beartooth Media Group Inc.

Premium Articles

You're currently viewing a free preview of a member exclusive premium article. Our premium articles include in depth journalism and insights from the Backpacking Light editorial team.

Get full article access by subscribing to a Premium or Unlimited Backpacking Light membership!
Membership Login
Loading...