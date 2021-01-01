Backpacking Light

Helly Hansen Odin Minimalist 2.0 Jacket Review

Introduction

The Helly Hansen Odin Minimalist 2.0 jacket (180 g / 6.35 oz, $220) is a lightweight 2.5-layer rain jacket featuring Helly Tech Professional fabric and a minimalist design. It’s aimed at hikers or backpackers seeking an ultralight rain jacket for everyday use or backup rain protection.

About this Review

This Limited Review is reflective of a testing period of 8 days in Eastern Washington in late October and early November. This minimalist jacket was tested at times of day ranging from dawn to dusk, with temperatures varying from 25-65 F (-3.9 to 18.3 C), and conditions fluctuating between light rain to light snow.

Features and Specifications

  • Weight: 180 g / 6.35 oz – men’s size medium
  • MSRP: $220
  • Sizing: men’s (S-XXL), does not have a women’s option
  • Fabric: Helly Tech Professional fabric
  • Waterproof rating: +20000 mmH₂O
  • Air permeability rating: +20000 g/m²/day
  • Waterproof, windproof, and breathable
  • 2.5-layer construction
  • Minimal seam construction and lightweight fabric
  • Fully seam-sealed
  • Packs into chest pocket
  • Helmet-compatible hood with adjustments
  • YKK Aqua Guard waterproof front zipper
  • Tailored cuffs with elastic

