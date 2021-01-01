Helly Hansen Odin Minimalist 2.0 Jacket Review

Introduction
The Helly Hansen Odin Minimalist 2.0 jacket (180 g / 6.35 oz, $220) is a lightweight 2.5-layer rain jacket featuring Helly Tech Professional fabric and a minimalist design. It’s aimed at hikers or backpackers seeking an ultralight rain jacket for everyday use or backup rain protection.
About this Review
This Limited Review is reflective of a testing period of 8 days in Eastern Washington in late October and early November. This minimalist jacket was tested at times of day ranging from dawn to dusk, with temperatures varying from 25-65 F (-3.9 to 18.3 C), and conditions fluctuating between light rain to light snow.
Features and Specifications
- Weight: 180 g / 6.35 oz – men’s size medium
- MSRP: $220
- Sizing: men’s (S-XXL), does not have a women’s option
- Fabric: Helly Tech Professional fabric
- Waterproof rating: +20000 mmH₂O
- Air permeability rating: +20000 g/m²/day
- Waterproof, windproof, and breathable
- 2.5-layer construction
- Minimal seam construction and lightweight fabric
- Fully seam-sealed
- Packs into chest pocket
- Helmet-compatible hood with adjustments
- YKK Aqua Guard waterproof front zipper
- Tailored cuffs with elastic
