Goosefeet Custom Down Sweater First Looks

Introduction

One of the topics I’m exploring in 2020 is fastpacking, and Goosefeet Gear agreed to take on the challenge of making an insulated top that pushed the limits of warmth while maintaining a weight that was as low as possible. Therein lies the motivation behind this particular down-insulated sweater.

Here’s a brief video overview:

Highlights

  • features:
    • insulated hand warmer pass-through pocket
    • upright collar
    • neck zipper
    • elastic hem and cuffs (drawcord adjustable hem)
  • weight: 5.83 oz (166 g)
  • fabrics: 8d nylon ripstop (0.63 osy), calendered (charcoal gray exterior, brick red interior)
  • down fill
    • fill type: 950 fp 90/10 DownTek ZeroPFC
    • fill weight: 2.75 oz (78 g)
    • average loft: 1 in (2.5 cm)
    • overfill spec: 20%
    • baffle width: 2.75 – 3.0 in (7.0 – 7.6 cm)
    • type of baffle: sewn-through
    • insulated pocket: yes
  • measurements:
    • approximate jacket size: medium
    • zipper length: 18 in (46 cm)
    • collar: 2 in (5.1 cm)
    • back length: 25 in (64 cm)
    • sleeve length: 33 in (84 cm)

First Impressions

  • This sweater may be the warmest sub-6 oz (170) insulated garment I’ve ever worn.
  • I specified a generous back and sleeve length. I’m pleased about that! The generous sizing makes it a more comfortable garment, especially in cold conditions.
  • I specified a slim profile. So as long as I can keep the “Covid 15” away, I can layer this under my rain shell if needed!
  • Packed size is tiny, which is perhaps my favorite feature, especially in the context of fastpacking, where I’m using a small (30L) backpack.
  • I can fit the sweater easily into a 5 in x 8 in (13 cm x 20 cm) stuff sack, and it could almost certainly go into one a little smaller.

Photos

More Info

  • This is a custom made-to-order product available from Goosefeet Gear. Price and weight may vary depending on custom sizing, materials, and design choices.
  • Questions? Hit us up in the forum below, and we’ll do our best to answer them based on our brief experience with this product.

