Podcast Episode July 22, 2022

Episode 64 | BPL Author Spotlight: Contributor Drew Smith

Summary

In this episode, Andrew chats with Backpacking Light Staff contributor Drew Smith.

If you are a reader of the website, you may know Drew from his lovely stories about desert backpacking, or perhaps you’ve been reading his ongoing series about freeze-drying. If you haven’t read Drew’s work, make sure you check out the resources section (below) where we’ll have links to the articles we talk about in this interview.

Drew Smith grew up in Tuscon and Southern California and dabbled in long-distance hiking in his early twenties before picking it back up again later in life. He’s got a lot of interesting things to say about deserts, gear, food, and how to craft a hiking story, Enjoy!

Outline

00:02:10 – Drew’s relationship to the PCT

00:05:08 – how Drew chooses his hikes

00:06:00 – why Drew wrote about his latest section of the PCT

00:08:15 – the apocalyptic trail conditions on the PCT in 2021

00:10:47 – piecing a story together / writing process

00:12:50 – developing themes in a story

00:16:35 – why did Drew start writing?

00:18:10 – avoiding the hero’s journey

00:20:00 – Drew’s desert island non-fiction adventure story

00:21:53 – connection to the desert

00:24:08 – tips to level up desert hiking

—Members Only Begins Here

00:26:38 – the philosophy of tarp camping

00:29:34 – ponchos vs. rain jackets

00:34:15 – stoves

00:36:15 – ukuleles and instruments

00:37:20 – freeze-drying

00:42:26 – the economics of freeze-drying

00:43:17 – how Drew ended up being a member of Backpacking Light

00:44:41 – why does Drew write for Backpacking Light?

00:45:40 – the mountains are still the mountains

Resources

Articles by Drew Smith mentioned in the episode:

Other things we talked about: