Podcast Episode May 3, 2022

Episode 60 | Willow Belden of Out There

A video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members. The video version of this podcast is available to Unlimited Members for free as part of their membership. Become an Unlimited Member »

You must be logged in with your Unlimited Membership account to see the video here. Login Now » Login Membership

Stream

Summary

In this episode, Ryan chats with Willow Belden of Out There. Out There is a podcast that tackles big questions through intimate storytelling and is committed to elevating the voices of those traditionally left out of the conversation when it comes to the outdoors.

Also in this episode: a conversation about a new outdoor fabric, updates on some packs we’ve been testing, and the launch of a new Backpacking Light online course – the How to Use Gaia GPS masterclass.

Outline

00:00:30 – introduction

00:01:20 – Ultra – a pack material that is showing up in cottage brands

00:04:30 – Ultra’s long-term performance

00:05:23 – updates on the Atom Packs Nanu X25 and Arc’teryx Aerios 45

00:08:42 – Willow Belden introduction

00:09:57 – start of Willow Belden interview

00:10:22 – Willow’s background

00:12:45 – how Wild informed Willow’s early exposure to the world of backpacking

00:15:30 – how Willow went from no backpacking experience to hiking the Colorado Trail

00:17:50 – being female doesn’t factor into Willow’s outdoor experiences

00:20:24 – visceral fears vs. actual risks

00:23:50 – pee clothes

00:25:18 – menstruation cups

00:26:30 – mental health

00:30:07 – hijacking negative mental health cycles

00:33:08 – Out There – geared to a different crowd and designed to explore big questions

00:36:00 – connection to nature can be about more than achieving a gigantic goal

00:41:33 – the types of stories we tell as outdoor professionals

00:42:33 – the challenges of doing a podcast full time

00:44:03 – Willow’s biggest victories (highlighting unique voices)

00:48:28 – the biggest stories in the outdoor world that Willow is interested in

00:50:00 – the single best thing Willow has ever done for herself

00:51:52 – end of Willow Belden interview

00:54:00 – the way that men talk about women in the outdoors

01:00:00 – fixing vs. managing mental health in the outdoors

01:04:30 – The backpack trailhead article (see Resources)

01:06:30 – new member Q&A

01:08:06 – new Masterclass launch! (see Resources)

Resources