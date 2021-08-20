Podcast Episode August 20, 2021

Episode 44 | The New Reality of Western Wildfires

Summary

In this episode, Andrew chats with Jadon Bales (Communications Director, Wyoming Wildlife Federation) about the new reality of wildfire behavior in the west. Ryan gives some actionable advice on planning for worst-case wildfire scenarios and highlights some new discussions going on at Backpacking Light. Also in this episode – Platypus’ new water filter could be a game changer.

Outline

Ryan is prepping for a fly-fishing trip in Wyoming’s Bighorn range.

A new inline water filter, the Platypus QuickDraw Microfilter

Ryan introduces the guest, Jaden Bales, and gives a little background info on western wildfires

Jaden thanks all the firefighters currently working to contain the fires burning right now and shares his background and some info on the Wyoming Wildlife Federation

the primary causes of wildfires

droughtmonitor.unl.edu

readily available fuels

invasive species like cheatgrass and pine beetles

an increase in ambient temperature

the failures of traditional American fire management in the west

is there evidence that tree thinning works?

living in fire-prone areas

raising awareness about fire restrictions

the different levels of fire restrictions

last year’s fire season vs. this year’s fire season

Note: In this section of the podcast, Jaden and Andrew discuss several fires that were ongoing on the date they recorded the episode: late July, 2021. Other notable fires cropped up as the 2021 fire season continued.