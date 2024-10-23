Basecamp Live Fall '24 Enrollment Now Open - Learn More

Podcast Episode October 23, 2024

Episode 110 | Natural vs. Synthetic Fibers

Summary

In episode 110 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about how natural and synthetic fibers influence thermoregulation.
Sheep, Cotton, and Llama

What’s New at Backpacking Light?

Featured Brands and Products

Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Slipper Socks
Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Slipper Socks

Unlike synthetic socks, Arms of Andes Alpaca Slipper Socks provide a bit more versatility (comfort) across wider temperature ranges while sleeping. The 300 gsm fabric weight allows the socks to be worn in both warm and cool conditions without your feet getting clammy.

WEIGHT: 2.7 ounces (79 g)
See it at Arms of Andes
FarPointe Alpha Camp Socks
FarPointe Alpha Camp Socks

Got cold feet while you sleep? Farpointe Alpha Camp Socks are made with Polartec Alpha Direct, so they keep your feet warm without costing you a lot of pack weight.

WEIGHT: 0.8 ounces (23 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear
Goosefeet Gear Down Socks
Goosefeet Gear Down Socks

If you're going to spend a few ounces on luxury, spend it on warm feet. These are the lightest booties available and make great sleep socks.

WEIGHT: 2 ounces (57 g)
See it at Garage Grown Gear See it at Goosefeet Gear

Discussion with Nikki Staville and Ryan Jordan

Nikki is a frequent contributor to Backpacking Light as an author and educator; check out their writing here!

  • Synthetic Fibers vs Natural Fiber Structures
  • Moisture Wicking vs Breathability; and how it relates to managing moisture and thermoregulation.
  • Why does cotton kill?

Links, Mentions, and Related Content

