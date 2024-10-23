Podcast Episode October 23, 2024

Episode 110 | Natural vs. Synthetic Fibers

In episode 110 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about how natural and synthetic fibers influence thermoregulation.



Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Slipper Socks Unlike synthetic socks, Arms of Andes Alpaca Slipper Socks provide a bit more versatility (comfort) across wider temperature ranges while sleeping. The 300 gsm fabric weight allows the socks to be worn in both warm and cool conditions without your feet getting clammy. WEIGHT: 2.7 ounces (79 g) See it at Arms of Andes

FarPointe Alpha Camp Socks Got cold feet while you sleep? Farpointe Alpha Camp Socks are made with Polartec Alpha Direct, so they keep your feet warm without costing you a lot of pack weight. WEIGHT: 0.8 ounces (23 g) See it at Garage Grown Gear

Discussion with Nikki Staville and Ryan Jordan

Nikki is a frequent contributor to Backpacking Light as an author and educator; check out their writing here!

Synthetic Fibers vs Natural Fiber Structures

Moisture Wicking vs Breathability; and how it relates to managing moisture and thermoregulation.

Why does cotton kill?

