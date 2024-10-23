Episode 110 | Natural vs. Synthetic Fibers
In episode 110 of the Backpacking Light Podcast, we talk about how natural and synthetic fibers influence thermoregulation.
In this Episode:
What’s New at Backpacking Light?
- October 30, 2024 – Webinar: The Science and Performance of Outdoor Fabric Structures and their Impacts on Moisture and Heat
- November 13, 2024 – Webinar: The Science and Performance of Fibers in Outdoor Base Layer Clothing, Part 1: Natural vs. Synthetic Fibers
- December 11, 2024 – Webinar: The Science and Performance of Fibers in Outdoor Base layer Clothing, Part 2: Alpaca vs. Merino
- Find information about all of our upcoming Member Q&A’s, Webinars, Live Courses, other live events, and more on our Events Calendar Page.
Featured Brands and Products
- Brand: Arms of Andes
- Arms of Andes Alpaca Wool Slipper Socks
- FarPointe Alpha Camp Socks
- GooseFeet Gear Down Socks
Unlike synthetic socks, Arms of Andes Alpaca Slipper Socks provide a bit more versatility (comfort) across wider temperature ranges while sleeping. The 300 gsm fabric weight allows the socks to be worn in both warm and cool conditions without your feet getting clammy.
Got cold feet while you sleep? Farpointe Alpha Camp Socks are made with Polartec Alpha Direct, so they keep your feet warm without costing you a lot of pack weight.
If you're going to spend a few ounces on luxury, spend it on warm feet. These are the lightest booties available and make great sleep socks.
Discussion with Nikki Staville and Ryan Jordan
Nikki is a frequent contributor to Backpacking Light as an author and educator; check out their writing here!
- Synthetic Fibers vs Natural Fiber Structures
- Moisture Wicking vs Breathability; and how it relates to managing moisture and thermoregulation.
- Why does cotton kill?
Links, Mentions, and Related Content
- Gear Testing & Research: How Fishnet Works (Base Layer Fabric Structures)
- Podcast: Episode 102 | Polartec Alpha Direct
