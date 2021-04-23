Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Pullover Review

Introduction

The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Pullover (7.7 oz / 219 g, MSRP $175.00) is a synthetic-fill, high loft insulating garment.

Its materials and construction are similar to the full-zip Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Jacket. This review will not focus on the comprehensive details of design, materials, and construction, as that information was presented in our review of the Torrid Apex Jacket. Instead, this review will focus on the usability of the pullover design.

This Limited Review is based on my experience with it over the course of more than 60 user days while hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, and backpacking in Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado.

Features and Specifications

Weight: 7.72 oz (219 g) - the actual measured weight of my pre-production sample (Men’s Size M)

Fill: 2 oz/yd² Climashield Apex synthetic insulation

Fabric: Ultralight ripstop nylon fabric with DWR (options for 7D, 10D, or 20D fabrics in various colors)

Marsupial ("kangaroo") front pocket (insulated on both sides)

1/2 length front zipper for ventilation

Raglan style sleeves to increase comfort and range of motion

Elastic cuffs

Adjustable shock cord for waist hem (tucked inside front pouch)

Adjustable hood

Made in USA (Winona, Minnesota)

Description of Field Experience

I don’t have any experience using the Torrid Apex Pullover in “summer” conditions in the U.S. Mountain West, where I live and do most of my hiking. Based on my experience in inclement conditions during the other three seasons (fall, winter, and spring) in Wyoming and Colorado, I have no reason to believe that the Torrid Apex Pullover wouldn’t make a fine summer insulating layer anywhere in the Continental U.S.

My experience with the Torrid Apex Pullover includes more than 60 user days in the following contexts:

as a worn and at-rest insulating layer for done-in-a-day winter activities (snowshoeing, skiing, and hiking) in temperatures down to minus 5 F (-15 C); and

as my primary at-rest/in-camp insulating layer for multi-day backcountry trips in temperatures down to 15 F (-9 C).

I have extensive experience with the Torrid Apex Pullover:

in high winds (while trekking, at rest, and in camp);

as an outer layer in heavy snowfall (while trekking, at rest, and in camp); and

as an insulating layer to complement my sleep system at night.

For additional context, here are three examples of how I integrated the Torrid Apex Pullover into my clothing and sleep systems in more extreme conditions:

Scenario: Day Trip - Snowshoeing in a Blizzard

Environmental Conditions: Temps 0 to 10 F (-18 to -12 C), Winds 10 to 30 mph (16 to 48 kph)

Torso Clothing Worn While Trekking: 150-weight merino hoody, lightly-insulated softshell jacket, Torrid Apex Pullover

Scenario: Overnight Bivy in Exposed Blizzard

Environmental Conditions: Temps 15 to 25 F, (-9 to -4 C) Winds 5 to 15 mph (8 to 24 kph)

Torso Clothing Worn: 150-weight merino hoody, lightly-insulated softshell jacket, Torrid Apex Pullover

Sleep System: 20 F (-7 C) down sleeping bag, 50 F (10 C) synthetic overbag, waterproof-breathable bivy sack

Scenario: Cooking In Camp During a Storm

Environmental Conditions: Temps 15 to 25 F (-9 to -4 C), Winds 20 to 25 mph (32 to 40 kph)

Torso Clothing Worn: 150-weight merino hoody, lightly-insulated softshell jacket, Torrid Apex Pullover, waterproof-breathable shell jacket

The Enlightened Equipment Torrid Apex Pullover is minimalist in all the right areas, when trying to retain as much warmth as possible for the weight. It uses an efficient and durable synthetic insulation, is lofty enough for inclement seasons on either side of summer in the more temperate areas of the Continental US, has a pullover design with a reasonably deep zipper, and a cozy hood and handwarmer pocket. For its weight, there's probably no other jacket on the market that is as warm except for the Nunatak Gear JMT Pullover, which has a smaller cut for trimmer body types and thus is less capable of layering over other insulating layers.